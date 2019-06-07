Snag delays trains on Violet Line

Delhi Metro commuters faced delays lasting over 30 minutes on the Kashmere Gate-Ballabhgarh Violet Line on Wednesday.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said that the delays were caused because of “signaling issues” at around 9.30 am.

“There was a delay in services between Nehru Place and Badarpur stations due to signalling issues,” a senior DMRC official said.

The official said that though the actual snag was fixed within 10 minutes, it took around half an hour for the service to normalise on the line. Several commuters complained of having to wait for trains.

First Published: Jun 07, 2019 05:20 IST