Soon, plan to cut pollution from stubble burning: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

delhi

Updated: Sep 01, 2019 05:38 IST

The Delhi government is coming up with a plan to bring down air pollution triggered by stubble burning in neighbouring states during the month of November, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted on Saturday.

“In November, smoke triggered by stubble burning in neighbouring states will start coming in. We have already started work on combating that and soon a plan on it will be shared. We need your cooperation in this also,” Kejriwal tweeted.

Pollution levels in Delhi shoot up during October and November. One of the reasons behind this is the burning of agricultural residue.

Farmers set the stubble on fire to prepare the earth for the next crop.

The Union government has already approved ₹1,151 crore to manage crop residue.

Kejriwal also tweeted: “Pollution level in Delhi is steadily declining since 2015. The efforts and initiatives are showing results. We cannot let it rise again. We have to further bring it down.”

First Published: Sep 01, 2019 05:38 IST