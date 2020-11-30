e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 30, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Delhi News / South Delhi parks to have fruit, milk stalls soon

South Delhi parks to have fruit, milk stalls soon

Vendors will be provided temporary sheds of 4.5×2.5 metres within the parks and will be allotted a fixed time in the morning and evening for business

delhi Updated: Nov 30, 2020, 12:17 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Morning walkers at a Delhi park earlier in November.
Morning walkers at a Delhi park earlier in November.(File photo)
         

Parks under the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) will soon have kiosks selling fruit, milk and basic confectionary items, as per a proposal passed by the corporation’s standing committee recently. The proposal aims to boost revenue of the corporation which has been hit because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The proposal will be put before the House to be passed in the next meeting. Initially, parks with a bigger area will be selected for the scheme,” said a senior official, who did not wish to be named.

Vendors will be provided temporary sheds of 4.5×2.5 metres within the parks. They will be allotted a fixed time in the morning and evening for business, the official added.

Also read | South civic body ties up with NTPC to set up solar panels, e-charging stations

As per the proposal, the space will be given on a minimum reserve price of Rs8,600 per site per month in the central and south zones while in the west and Najafgarh zones, the reserve price will be Rs7,000.

“The space will be given for a maximum period of seven years. Bids for the same will be held,” the official said.

The winning bidder will have to pay three months’ license fee in advance, he added.

There are over 6,000 parks, including ornamental and general, under the SDMC.

tags
top news
Nepal ties with India are warming up but China could complicate situation
Nepal ties with India are warming up but China could complicate situation
Farmers’ protest: Concrete barriers come up at Ghazipur, Delhi-Ghaziabad border
Farmers’ protest: Concrete barriers come up at Ghazipur, Delhi-Ghaziabad border
CPWD blames Oppn for muted microphones in RS during farm Bills’ passage
CPWD blames Oppn for muted microphones in RS during farm Bills’ passage
Covid-19: Eight states reporting maximum new deaths, says government data
Covid-19: Eight states reporting maximum new deaths, says government data
Covid-19: Mumbai airport gears up to transport, manage vaccine
Covid-19: Mumbai airport gears up to transport, manage vaccine
Joe Biden suffers ‘hairline fractures’ in foot, will need walking boot: Doctor
Joe Biden suffers ‘hairline fractures’ in foot, will need walking boot: Doctor
Rajasthan BJP MLA Kiran Maheshwari, Covid-19 positive, passes away
Rajasthan BJP MLA Kiran Maheshwari, Covid-19 positive, passes away
Kartik Purnima 2020: Ayodhya, Varanasi, Sabarimala Temple glow on the eve
Kartik Purnima 2020: Ayodhya, Varanasi, Sabarimala Temple glow on the eve
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineFarmers Protest LIVEMiG-29K aircraftFarmers’ protestIndia vs Australia Live ScoreDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

delhi news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In