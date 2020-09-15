e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 14, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Delhi News / State, Centre did little to stop SC order on removal of slums along rly tracks: Maken

State, Centre did little to stop SC order on removal of slums along rly tracks: Maken

delhi Updated: Sep 15, 2020 00:02 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

Senior Congress leader Ajay Maken on Monday slammed the AAP government in Delhi and BJP-led Centre for doing little to stop the Supreme Court’s recent order to remove 48,000 slum dwellings on railway land within 90 days.

Maken hit out at both the Central and state governments and asked why they didn’t inform the SC about the protocols laid down for rehabilitation of slums dwellers in Delhi, after a high court judgment in March 2019.

“The state and Central governments are just issuing statements, but none of them have taken steps to address the issue. When the matter was being heard by the SC, why didn’t the Delhi government and the Centre inform the court about the protocol in place for the rehabilitation slum dwellers,” said Maken, who had filed a petition challenging the SC’s August 31 order.

The former Delhi Congress chief also said that those impacted by the order, the slum residents, were not even represented when the court had ordered removal of their dwelling units.

Maken also hit out at the Delhi government for delay in allotting vacant houses constructed for those belonging to the economically weaker sections. Maken, a former Union urban development minister, said that between February 2007 and June 2013, the Centre had sanctioned funds for the construction of 67,784 flats.

“Under JNNURM and Rajiv Awas Yojana, close to R1,300 crore was given to the Delhi government. There are 35,000 flats lying vacant and 16,000 flats are under construction, which should have been ready long back. They (the AAP government) have not been able to allot these flats. It has been seven years, the 16,000 flats should have been ready by now,” said Maken.

top news
China’s envoy cheers Jaishankar-Wang roadmap, then blames India for tension
China’s envoy cheers Jaishankar-Wang roadmap, then blames India for tension
Rajnath Singh likely to make statement in Parliament on Sino-India issue: Report
Rajnath Singh likely to make statement in Parliament on Sino-India issue: Report
Rhea names Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet and designer Simone Khambatta: NCB
Rhea names Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet and designer Simone Khambatta: NCB
Delhi Metro now puts floor stickers to ensure social distancing
Delhi Metro now puts floor stickers to ensure social distancing
Won’t be enough Covid-19 vaccines till 2024: Serum Institute’s Adar Poonawalla
Won’t be enough Covid-19 vaccines till 2024: Serum Institute’s Adar Poonawalla
Donald Trump arrives in California for wildfires briefing
Donald Trump arrives in California for wildfires briefing
PM to inaugurate, launch 7 urban infra projects worth Rs 541 crore in Bihar
PM to inaugurate, launch 7 urban infra projects worth Rs 541 crore in Bihar
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Parliament monsoon sessionCoronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyKangana RanautSushant singh RajputNEET 2020Monsoon session LIVE

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

delhi news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In