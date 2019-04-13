Students from city join global protest against climate change

Scores of students from schools and universities across Delhi Friday gathered outside the Union ministry of environment forest and climate change as part of the ongoing global school strikes for climate action.

“We are in the midst of the sixth mass extinction,” students wrote in a memorandum submitted to Ritesh Kumar Singh, the joint secretary of the ministry. “We will be the ones to suffer the most in spite of the fact that we had no role in the destruction of the planet.”

The protest was a part of the ‘Fridays for Future’ movement organised by school children across the globe who plan to take the streets Fridays -- at least once a month -- to protest the government’s inaction to curb climate change. Last year, the movement was kick-started by Greta Thunberg, a 16-year-old girl from Sweden, who refused to go to school until politicians took action against climate change.

With colourful banners and costumes made of plastic, students braved the April sun to raise their voices against global warming, industrial pollution, deforestation, droughts, and environmental migration among other issues. The students also raised questions over Punjab Land Preservation Act, environmental clearances for coal mining in Chhattisgarh, and melting of Himalayan ice caps.

“I wanted to join Greta Thunberg’s movement so I convinced my school to join in since climate change affects everyone. Each one of us will have to take steps and we as children have to take this burden of the mistakes that all of you have made,” said Shivi, a student from Pathways School in Gurugram.

Emphasising on the impending crises, Mehr Sogoi of The Foundation School (Indian School) said, “This is our last chance to act before the world collapses into an irreversible crisis. We want our government to take action and that is now.”

Srijani Datta, a Class 12 student of Bloom Public School, who was among those who met Singh, said students must be head on about these issues. “The idea was to get our demands forward and create pressure on the ministry. I wanted to ask about felling of 17,000 trees in Sarojini Nagar. One should plant 10 trees for every tree that is cut. That is not happening.”

The students also raised questions over the tree transplant policy.

Ritesh Singh, joint secretary, environment ministry, said, “School children met me and gave a one page climate action document. What they are asking for is very desirable. They want action on pollution and climate change.”

