Surinder Koli convicted in 10th Nithari rape-murder case, sentencing today

A Ghaziabad court on Friday held Nithari case accused Surinder Koli guilty of rape and murder of a 14-year-old girl — one of the multiple victims in the serial murders that took place in Nithari in 2005-06.

Koli is accused of having lured 16 children and women into the house of his employer Moninder Singh Pandher in Noida Sector 31, where he allegedly raped and murdered his victims before dismembering their bodies and throwing the remains into a nearby drain.

Koli has so far been convicted in 10 cases.

Speaking on the present case, CBI public prosecutor JP Sharma said Koli had lured the victim to his employer’s house on March 15, 2005, on the pretext of giving her employment. He took her inside and strangulated her.

Koli has been so far chargesheeted and convicted of rape and murder in 10 out of 16 cases. The hearing on the quantum of punishment is scheduled to take place on Saturday.

The ninth case was decided at Ghaziabad in December 2017.

The CBI has filed 16 chargesheets in the Nithari cases and charged Koli in all the cases for rape, murder, abduction and destruction of evidence. His employer, Pandher, was charged only in a single case under provisions of the Immoral Traffic Prevention Act. During the course of trial Pandher was summoned by the court as co-accused in a total of five cases.

In the first case, decided in February 2009, both Koli and Pandher were awarded death sentences by a Ghaziabad court. However, Pandher was acquitted of all charges following an appeal at Allahabad high court. Later, in January 2015, Koli’s death penalty was commuted to life imprisonment by the high court.

Out of 16 cases, six cases are under advanced stages of trial. Koli has been confined in Dasna jail ever since his arrest in December 2006. For the past several years, he has been arguing his cases on his own and has denied help from amicus curie and other lawyers who approached him.

