Suspects held in south Delhi after scuffle with cops

A 35-year-old man and his accomplice, involved in over 85 cases of murder, dacoity, extortion and kidnapping, were arrested in south Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh following a brief scuffle, police said on Friday.

Two pistols, which the duo had used to fire at the police team, were seized along with eight cartridges from Shakeel Ahmad and Rashid alias Sonu, 28.

Ahmad, Rashid and their associates had allegedly burgled the south Delhi house of poet Ashok Chakradhar and stole cash and valuables. His awards and medals remained intact as the burglars could not lay their hands on them, deputy commissioner of police (special cell) Pramod Singh Kushwah said.

A resident of northeast Delhi’s Nand Nagri, Ahmad is the brother-in-law of jailed gangster Satya Prakash alias Satte, who has around 80 cases of murder, extortion and dacoity against him.

A reward of Rs 50,000 was declared on his arrest. He is involved in around 70 crimes, including five cases of attacks on police personnel.

Police said Ahmad started his criminal career in the year 2000. His sister is married to jailed gangster Satte. It was Satte who introduced him to the crime world at the age of 14.

Rashid has 15 crimes against him, including rape, murder, burglary, and dacoity.

First Published: Apr 06, 2019 04:16 IST