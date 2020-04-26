Tablighi Jamaat chief Maulana Saad tests Covid-19 negative, claims aide

delhi

Updated: Apr 27, 2020 01:58 IST

Tablighi Jamaat chief Maulana Saad has tested negative for coronavirus, according to his associate.

The person, who requested not to be named, said Saad’s result was received on Sunday and they will submit it to the police on Monday. “The crime branch had asked us to submit his Covid-19 test results. Now that we have it, we’ll submit it to the police team on Monday,” the person said.

However, Saad is unlikely to appear before the police immediately. “We have been cooperating with the police and following their instructions step by step. If they summon him, he’ll visit them,” the person said.

Saad has been booked under the Epidemic Act and sections of Indian Penal Code, including culpable homicide not amounting to murder, after hundreds of people who visited the Nizamuddin Markaz in March were found infected with Sars-Cov-2.

Saad remains in home-quarantine at a relative’s house in south Delhi.

While senior police officers remained tight-lipped about the developments in this case, an officer said they are in no hurry to arrest Saad.