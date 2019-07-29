Today in New Delhi, India
The Metro lines that carry Delhi

The Yellow and Blue lines of Delhi metro take the load of over 60% of Metro ridership.

delhi Updated: Jul 29, 2019 07:59 IST
Soumya Pillai
Soumya Pillai
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Two of Delhi Metro’s lines constitute a disproportionately high majority of ridership in its entire network. (Amal KS/HT File Photo)

Two of Delhi Metro’s lines constitute a disproportionately high majority of ridership in its entire network, according to DMRC disaggregated figures available from its six fully operational lines for the first time.

In numbers

373km: Total network length

4.7mn: Average daily passengers (May-June)

5.5mn: The highest recorded footfall (on May 27, 2019)

2 LINES, 60% RIDERS

The Yellow and Blue lines take the load of over 60% of Metro ridership. The Yellow Line, which connects areas such as Samaypur Badli with Gurugram, is the most-utilised corridor with daily footfall of 1.45 million in June 2019. Close on its heels is the Blue Line with 1.43 million passengers daily.

THE LOWEST

The Magenta Line, which connects Noida and Janakpuri through south Delhi, had the lowest utilisation figures with the recorded average daily passengers under 350,000 — less than a quarter of Yellow and Blue Lines

LENGTH AND RIDERSHIP

Even if lengths are factored in, ridership on Yellow and Blue Lines are higher. For instance, the Yellow Line (48km) is only 29% longer than Magenta Line (37km), but it gets 350% more riders. Similarly, the Red and Green Lines are shorter than the Magenta Line, but both get around 50% more daily passengers

First Published: Jul 29, 2019 07:59 IST

