e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 19, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Delhi News / There can be a way out for talks in a day or two: Haryana CM on farmers’ stir

There can be a way out for talks in a day or two: Haryana CM on farmers’ stir

The statement came after Khattar met Union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Saturday.

delhi Updated: Dec 20, 2020, 00:14 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar meeting Union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar in New Delhi on Saturday.
Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar meeting Union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar in New Delhi on Saturday.(HT PHOTO)
         

There can be a way out for the next round of talks between the government and farmer unions protesting against the Centre’s new farm laws in a day or two, Haryana chief minister (CM) Manohar Lal Khattar said after meeting Union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Saturday.

This is the second time that the Haryana CM met Tomar at his residence since the protests broke out over three weeks ago, a state government official told PTI, adding that he had met the Union minister earlier on December 8.

“In a day or two, there can be a way out for talks. The government is ready for discussion if farmer union leaders come forward beyond yes or no,” Khattar was quoted as saying in a Haryana government statement.

The CM said he discussed with Tomar about the ongoing farmer protests. “Effort is to find solutions through dialogue,” he said.

The government can think of changes to the farm laws more than what it has done, he added. On the Sutlej Yamuna Link Canal dispute, Khattar urged Punjab’s farmers to take the issue seriously. He said crops in Punjab get damaged due to excess water and therefore this issue needs to be resolved.

top news
India bans Covid-19 rapid antigen test kits by Korean company for 7 days
India bans Covid-19 rapid antigen test kits by Korean company for 7 days
Alarm over new Covid-19 variant puts London in lockdown
Alarm over new Covid-19 variant puts London in lockdown
Farmers’ protest day 24: Haryana CM meets Tomar, agitation intensifies
Farmers’ protest day 24: Haryana CM meets Tomar, agitation intensifies
North Kerala on high alert after 11-yr-old boy dies due to shigella bacterial infection
North Kerala on high alert after 11-yr-old boy dies due to shigella bacterial infection
Ladakh standoff: Xi appoints new general for PLA’s Western Theatre Command
Ladakh standoff: Xi appoints new general for PLA’s Western Theatre Command
‘No justification for seizures,’ says Omar Abdullah on ED action
‘No justification for seizures,’ says Omar Abdullah on ED action
Shami ruled out of remaining Australia Tests due to fractured arm
Shami ruled out of remaining Australia Tests due to fractured arm
Watch: How PM Modi wants ASSOCHAM to help farmers, boost rural economy
Watch: How PM Modi wants ASSOCHAM to help farmers, boost rural economy
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 casesCovid-19India vs Australia Live ScoreRafale Fighter JetISRO

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

delhi news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In