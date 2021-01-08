Third vaccination dry run covering all 11 districts of Delhi today

delhi

Updated: Jan 08, 2021, 03:06 IST

After two dry runs of the Covid-19 vaccination process over the past week at select health centres, Delhi, along with other states and union territories, will conduct a full-fledged mock drill in all its 11 districts on Friday.

Senior health officials said over 600 officials, comprising a mix of physicians and district officers, will be appointed as supervisors at vaccination centres.

“The chief district medical officers (CDMOs) have been made the nodal officers for the centres in their respective districts. Once the actual vaccination process begins, Delhi will start with about 621 session centres where the Covid-19 vaccines will be administered to registered beneficiaries after verification. Each centre will have a supervisor. In most districts, these supervisors are doctors; in a few, officers appointed by the district administration will oversee the process,” a health official said, on condition of anonymity.

Dr Suneela Garg, public health expert and professor of excellence at Maulana Azad Medical College, Delhi, said apart from checking the vaccination process, a major reason for conducting a dry run in all districts is to check the efficiency of the Co-WIN mobile application.

“During the dry run, there will be several queries from the medical teams who have been trained for the exercise. The idea is to clear all possible doubts, check for problems and resolve them over the next few days,” she said.

On Thursday, a day before all 11 districts were to undergo the dry run, the respective nodal officers notified the health care centres where the mock drill would be held on Friday.

In the south district, 10 vaccination sites will hold the dry run. These include AIIMS Ansari Nagar, Safdarjung hospital, Phoenix hospital in Greater Kailash, Centre for Sight in Safdarjung and Focus Imaging and Research Centre Private Limited, Green Park.

The south-east district identified at least 19 facilities which include Apollo hospitals, Metropolis Healthcare Limited, Fortis hospital, Batra hospital, Holy Family hospital, Escorts hospital, Moochand Khairaiti Ram hospital and so on.

The north-west district will hold the dry run at 12 health care facilities such as Max and Fortis hospitals, Shalimar Bagh, Saroj hospital and so on.

The New Delhi district will conduct the dry run at four locations --in the northern railway central hospital, Primus hospital, MCD school in Rangpuri which has been linked to a government maternity and child care centre in the area and Fortis Vasant Kunj.

The first dry run was conducted at three select health care centres of Delhi on Sunday, while the second dry run happened at around 66 sites on Wednesday.

The Delhi government said all these centres will also be vaccination centres when the final immunisation drive is rolled out.