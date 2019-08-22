Three held for assaulting store owner, manager in road rage

delhi

Delhi Police arrested three men for allegedly assaulting and robbing a departmental store’s owner and manager in west Delhi’s Punjabi Bagh on Thursday. The store owner alleged that the suspects were drunk and their vehicle had rammed his car leading to a fight between them, police said.

The alleged assault was caught on a CCTV camera, with the help of which the police identified the three suspects who were arrested on Thursday evening. Police said the store owner was hospitalised after the assault and is now stable.

The suspects were identified as Prabhjot Singh, 27, Preet Singh, 31, and Gagan Shegal, 29. Prabhjot is a property dealer and Preet is car dealer while, Shegal is a contractor, police said.

Police said the departmental store owner, Amit Bagga, told them that he and the store manager, Yugam, were shutting down the shop and were preparing to go home in his i10 car parked outside the store, around 12:30am when one Swift car came from behind and rammed into his car.

“Bagga said there were three occupants in the Swift car and the driver was inebriated. He alleged that the driver of the car handed him over ₹2,500 which Bagga initially accepted but returned later. He said that the suspects suddenly started to manhandle him and then thrashed Yugam and him. He also said the suspects called their friends to the spot as well,” a senior police officer, who did not wish to be named, said.

The officer said Bagga further told police that he ran towards a parking lot but the suspects chased him and assaulted him mercilessly. According to Bagga, as local residents started to gather around, the three men fled along with Bagga’s bag which had about cash worth ₹12 -₹15 lakh, the officer added.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (west), Sameer Sharma, said they had registered a case of robbery and assault and police searched for the suspects after they were identified with the help of CCTV camera footage.

“We are probing the allegations of robbery. The suspects denied having fled with a bag full of money. The incident is being probed from all possible angles,” the additional DCP said.

