Three hurt in seven vehicle pile-up on Meerut e-way, bus driver booked

delhi

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 04:55 IST

At least three persons were injured in a pile-up of at least seven vehicles, including a cluster bus and auto-rickshaws, on the Delhi-Meerut expressway near the Khel Gaon bus stop on Wednesday afternoon, the police said.

Police said the driver of the allegedly speeding cluster bus lost control and hit an auto-rickshaw and a scooter. The vehicles hit a car, which subsequently hit other vehicles, causing a pile-up on the road. The injured persons were admitted to Lal Bahadur Hospital. Police said the two injured persons were in a serious condition, the police said.

Deputy commissioner of police (east) Jasmeet Singh said that at around 4pm, the police control room received a call regarding an accident on Delhi-Meerut Expressway near Akshardham temple on the carriageway towards Ghaziabad. A team from Pandav Nagar police station reached, since the accident spot was under their jurisdiction.

During the enquiry, a police officer said, it was found that the cluster bus was going towards Akshardham flyover from the Sarai Kale Khan side when it hit an auto-rickshaw and a scooter. The two vehicles then hit an MUV from behind. The car then rammed a goods vehicle moving ahead of it.

“Since the bus driver applied the brakes suddenly, another auto-rickshaw and a pickup van crashed into it from behind. The impact of the collision between the two vehicles was such that both vehicles climbed onto the road divider. A total of three men were injured,” the officer said.

Eyewitnesses told the police that despite hitting multiple vehicles, the bus driver continued accelerating the vehicle in a bid to flee the accident spot. However, it got stuck between the damaged vehicles. The errant bus driver fled leaving the bus behind.

A case of rash and negligent driving causing hurt was registered at the Pandav Nagar police station. “Efforts are on to nab the driver,” the officer added.

First Published: Sep 19, 2019 04:55 IST