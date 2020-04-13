Three new containment zones in west Delhi, one more in Central Delhi

delhi

Updated: Apr 13, 2020 23:22 IST

The Delhi government on Monday declared four new Covid-19 containment zones, taking the total of such zones in the national capital to 47.

While three new containment zones are in west Delhi district, one is in central Delhi. Till Monday evening, Delhi recorded 1,510 Covid-19 cases and 28 deaths

Days after five persons, from the same family, tested positive for Covid-19 in Paschim Vihar, another case was reported from the area but from a different locality -- Krishna Apartment, a middle-class neighbourhood. With this, there are two containment zones in Paschim Vihar.

The other two containment zones in west Delhi are East Patel Nagar and a JJ cluster in Madipur after one case each was reported from these areas. There are now seven containment zones in west Delhi district.

“The patient from Patel Nagar is admitted to a private hospital and as per the hospital, the patient had a travel history to a foreign country. One positive case was reported from Krishna Apartment. The patient from Madipur JJ colony is a contractual employee. Contact tracing of these cases is on. The area around these locations have been made containment zones,” a west district official, requesting not to be named, said.

He added that community screening will be started in these localities from Tuesday.

Madipur councillor and mayor South Delhi Municipal Corporation Sunita Kangra said, “Madipur patient used to work at Agrasen Hospital. He tested positive two days ago. Lanes around his house have already been disinfected. Two more cases were suspected in the locality but their test reports were negative.”

Sant Nagar in central Delhi was declared a containment zone on Monday, after a person tested positive for Covid-19. With this, there are four containment zones in central Delhi, which has reported 13 deaths due to Covid-19 so far.

DM (central) Nidhi Srivastava said Balaji Apartments, in Sant Nagar, Burari, was included in the list of containment zones after one person tested positive a couple of days ago.

“Only one Covid-19 positive case is reported from there so far. It’s a micro containment zone as flats here are located in close proximity and so there are potential chances of a virus spread. All 27 flats in the three-storey building have been sealed. Necessary steps are being taken to ensure that residents do not face any problems,” Srivastava said.

The Delhi government, on Sunday, had announced 10 new containment zones, including three in East of Kailash residential neighbourhood in southeast Delhi, the district with the highest number of containment zones (12) so far.