Three suffer injuries in Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh fire

delhi

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 02:43 IST

Three persons suffered burn injuries in a fire in South East Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh. The accident, police said, happened when a cable came in contact with a high tension wire.

A senior police officer said they received a call reporting a fire at the area’s block E around 12.30 pm.

A police team that reached the spot, said the four-storeyed building belonged to Shamsh Tarbez. The fire was on the second floor.

"The building was being renovated and a person was fixing an internet connection for the resident, said police. When he threw a cable from the window, it came in contact with a high tension wire of the adjoining the flats and suddenly there was blast,” said the officer.

As a result, the wall was damaged and injured the people inside. The tenant identified as 30-year-old Masisul Zama, a painter Javed (40) and the tenant’s friend 26-year-old Mohammad Wakar suffered burn injuries.

Neighbours helped in taking the injured to a hospital

Two fire tenders were also rushed to the accident spot, the fire was completely controlled by evening.

Police said that further action will be taken accordingly after recording the statements of the injured.

First Published: Aug 26, 2019 02:43 IST