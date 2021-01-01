Tikri, Dhansa, Singhu borders to be closed due to farmers protest: Delhi Traffic Police

delhi

Updated: Jan 01, 2021, 15:25 IST

Several borders of the national capital continued to remain closed due to the ongoing farmers’ protest against the Centre’s farm laws, including the Tikri, Dhansa, and Singhu borders, the Delhi Traffic Police informed on Friday.

“Traffic Alert: Tikri, Dhansa Borders are closed for any Traffic Movement. Jhatikara Borders is open only for cars, light motor vehicles, two wheeler and pedestrians. Available Open Borders to Haryana are following - Jharoda (Only Single Carriageway/Road), Daurala, Kapashera, Badusarai, Rajokri NH-8, Bijwasan/Bajghera, Palam Vihar and Dundahera Borders,” the Delhi Traffic Police wrote on Twitter.

The police further informed that the Chilla and Gazipur borders are closed for traffic coming from Noida and Ghaziabad to Delhi, and told commuters to take alternate routes via Anand Vihar, DND, Apsara, Bhopra, and Loni Borders.

“Singhu, Auchandi, Piau Maniyari, Saboli, and Mangesh borders closed. Please take alternate routes via Lampur Safiabad, Palla and Singhu school toll tax borders,” the police said, further informing that traffic had been diverted from Mukarba and GTK road.

“Please avoid Outer Ring Road, GTK Road and NH-44,” it added.

Farmers have been agitating at the gates of the national capital since November 26 against the recently enacted three farm laws -- the Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

There have been several rounds of talks between the government and representatives of the farmers. These have remained inconclusive so far and there is another round of meeting between them on January 4.