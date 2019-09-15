To reduce burden on teachers, exam data to be soon recorded digitally in Delhi

delhi

Delhi education minister Manish Sisodia on Friday announced to digitise the process of recording the examination data in all government schools in the city to reduce the burden of teachers. The data was maintained by the teachers manually as of now.

In a statement issued by the government, Sisodia said that teaches of the Delhi government schools have been spending around 50 hours and class teachers around 310 hours every year for exam related work- at the cost of their teaching and family time.

“The education minister has directed the officials of the Directorate of Education (DoE) to digitize the entire process so that all steps after the evaluation of answer scripts till the generation of report card can be done on the computer tablet. The usage of computer tablet will remove the manual recording of data in multiple sheets. This will substantially reduce the time of subject and class teachers which they can now give to their students and family,” the statement read.

The teachers will use the same tablets they were given to mark students’ attendance earlier this year. “They are already using this tablet to record attendance and store study material for their lesson planning and classroom teaching. This step would be big relief to about 60,000 teachers of Delhi government,” the statement added.

