Two bikers die after falling 30 feet from Delhi’s Signature Bridge

Two bikers died on Friday after falling 30 feet off the Signature Bridge over the Yamuna in northwest Delhi, three weeks after the iconic bridge was thrown open to public, police said.

“Two men were riding a KTM Duke bike towards Timarpur from northeast Delhi side. They were speeding and taking a turn towards Majnu Ka Tila when they lost control, the bike hit a road divider, and they fell 25-30 feet down from the bridge,” additional DCP Jasmeet Singh said

Both of them were rushed to a nearby hospital but could not be saved. They are yet to be identified.

Though reports suggested the bikers may have been doing stunts, Singh said they have not found any eyewitness to verify whether the two were doing stunts or taking selfies.

The Signature bridge was inaugurated on November 4 and has seen a huge rush of visitors taking selfies, some of them even risking their lives by climbing on car tops and suspension cables to take pictures.

First Published: Nov 23, 2018 10:28 IST