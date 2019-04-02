Two friends, same tattoos, two bodies, one baffling case

The decomposed bodies of two friends, who went missing from east Delhi’s Kalyanpuri area on March 24, were recovered five days later from a canal in East Delhi’s Dallupura village near New Ashok Nagar. The bodies were found within a span of 20 minutes on March 28, police said.

The Kalyanpuri police are now trying to piece together the sequence of events that ended in their deaths.

Although the initial autopsy reports have suggested that Sooraj Singh Adhikari and Rohit (single name) had died of drowning, their families have alleged foul play, prompting the police to launch a probe.

Adhikari’s brother Devender Singh Adhikari said, “My brother’s body was decomposed. His eyes and tongue were bulging out, pointing to strangulation. His phone was switched off within half an hour of him leaving home on March 24 for a night stroll. The police say his phone may be in the canal. They are trying to convince us that my brother accidentally drowned.”

Adhikari’s family also said the Kalyanpuri police did not act on the missing person complaint, which was filed on the morning of March 25. “We requested them to search for my brother but they did nothing,” Devender said.

Adhikari lived with parents and three brothers in Kalyanpuri and was employed at an eatery in Connaught Place. His friend, Rohit worked with a catering and decoration shop in east Delhi. Both went missing on March 24.

On March 28 around 6.30pm, a passerby alerted the New Ashok Nagar police about a body in the canal. The body was fished out but no identification document was found. Police found tattoos on the man’s body — an “om” symbol on the man’s right arm and the name, Rohit, in English on his left arm. A trident was tattooed on his neck.

About 20 minutes later, the second man’s body was fished out. He, too, had “om” tattooed on his hand. The bodies were sent to Lal Bahadur Shastri hospital mortuary. Police scanned the missing person list from nearby stations and learnt about the friends.

“We called their families. While Rohit’s family identified him by the tattoos, Adhikari’s family initially denied that the body was that of Adhikari. The finally identified it by the black thread around the neck,” deputy commissioner of police (east) Jasmeet Singh.

Rohit’s mother Renu also alleged that her son was murdered and that it was not a case of suicide or accidental drowning.

First Published: Apr 02, 2019 05:37 IST