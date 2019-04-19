Two held in south Delhi for killing man who used to bully them

In the second case this week of a “bully” being murdered, police said they arrested two men for killing a 28-year-old man and dumping the body in a drain in south Delhi’s Sarojini Nagar Thursday.

Niranjan’s body was recovered 11 days after he went missing from Pilanji village. Police said his throat was slit and had suffered 15 stab wounds on his chest and abdomen.

Two of the victim’s neighbours — Rajkumar alias Raju,18 and Rohit,24 — were arrested, while two others are absconding.

Deputy commissioner of police (southwest) Devender Arya said that the arrested men confessed to killing Niranjan because he used to bully them.

“Niranjan as well as the suspects have a criminal background. The two men told us that Niranjan often bullied them and forced them to buy liquor and cigarettes for him,” said Arya.

Police said that on April 7, Raju met Niranjan, and convinced him to hold a party. “They then went to Nizamuddin where they ate, and purchased a bottle of alcohol. They then came to a drain in the village where Raju invited Rohit and their two friends for the party,” said Arya.

Police said that when Niranjan got drunk, the four men overpowered him and slit his throat and repeatedly stabbed him till he died. They then allegedly threw his body in the drain and fled.

According to Arya, Niranjan’s brother filed a missing complaint on April 10. During the investigation, police scanned his phone call details and found the connection to Raju.

“We interrogated him. He confessed to killing Niranjan with his three friends. He took us to the drain where Niranjan’s body was found. Rohit was also arrested. Efforts are on to nab the other two,” added Arya.

On Monday night, six neighbours of a 22-year-old food delivery boy allegedly murdered him at an abandoned farmhouse in South Delhi’s Neb Sarai. Four of them were held on Wednesday.

