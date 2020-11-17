Two Jaish-e-Mohammad suspects held in Delhi: Police

delhi

Updated: Nov 17, 2020, 09:19 IST

Two terror suspects allegedly affiliated to the Jaish-e-Mohammad and residents of Kashmir were arrested with arms and ammunitions in Delhi on Monday night, the Delhi Police’s special cell said.

Sanjeev Yadav, the deputy commissioner of police (special cell), said the two suspects were caught near the Millennium Park in Central Delhi’s Sarai Kale Khan after the police received a tip-off about their presence there.

The officer identified the two suspects as Abdul Latif Mir, 22, and Mohd Ashraf Khatana, 20. While Mir belongs to Baramulla, Khatana is from Kupwara, said the officer.

Yadav said that two automatic pistols and 10 cartridges have been recovered from them.

The police are questioning the suspects to know their past and about the reason they were in Delhi.