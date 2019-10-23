e-paper
Uber to offer last-mile commute from 210 Metro stations in Delhi

The DMRC, which had recently invited bids to improve last-mile connectivity, has a three-year contract with Uber. Delhi is the ninth city in the world and the first in Asia where Uber has launched it transit journey planning feature.

delhi Updated: Oct 23, 2019 04:29 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi (L) and DMRC managing director Mangu Singh (R) during an event in New Delhi. On Tuesday, Uber launched 'public transport' journey feature on its app.
Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi (L) and DMRC managing director Mangu Singh (R) during an event in New Delhi. On Tuesday, Uber launched ‘public transport‘ journey feature on its app.(Photo: Vipin Kumar/ HT)
         

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has roped in Uber, the private cab aggregator, to improve the last-mile connectivity from its stations in Delhi. Metro users will soon be able to use Uber services from dedicated pick-up and drop-off zones at 210 stations—DMRC has 274 stations—across the national capital.

The DMRC, which had recently invited bids to improve last-mile connectivity, has a three-year contract with Uber. Delhi is the ninth city in the world and the first in Asia where Uber has launched it transit journey planning feature.

On Tuesday, the cab aggregator launched its ‘public transport’ feature, which will now appear as one of the options while booking a ride.

DMRC managing director Mangu Singh said, “The new initiative, which integrates public transport with mobility operator like Uber, will certainly boost first- and last-mile connectivity solutions for around six million passenger journeys taken on the Metro system. We have provided several solutions to improve last-mile connectivity.”

Elaborating on the plan, Singh said that the on-demand service will be integrated at 210 stations. He added that some space will be provided at DMRC stations for Uber to setup its pick-up and drop-off zones. At present, such a facility is only available at three stations—Rajiv Chowk, Dwarka sector 21 and Sikanderpur.

Talking about the new feature, Uber chief executive officer Dara Khosrowshahi said, “The way people use the public transport (system) is changing and through partnership with cities and transit authorities, like DMRC, Uber’s technology can help millions of people make smart, shared mobility choices.”

The new Public Transport feature on Uber mobile application will help people plan their travel via available modes of public transport. While booking a ride, Uber users will soon see Public Transport as an option.

“If a person selects this option, they will get at least three best available options along with mode of travel to reach their destination in the shortest time,” Pradeep Parameswaran, president of Uber India and South Asia, explained, adding that the facility at Metro stations will be rolled out in a phased manner.

“The three best options,” he said, “will be based on pricing, schedule of public transport and the number of transfers involved.”

Uber, along with the DMRC, is also working on developing model stations where there will be facility for cabs, charging station for e-vehicles, with all components of multi-modal integration to provide seamless travel options to commuters.

First Published: Oct 23, 2019 04:27 IST

