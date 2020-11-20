Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam’s judicial custody extended

delhi

Nov 20, 2020

New Delhi:

A Delhi court on Friday extended the judicial custody of Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam, arrested under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) for their alleged role in the Delhi riots, till November 23.

Additional sessions judge Amitabh Rawat extended their judicial remand after the duo was produced through video conferencing from Tihar jail.

During the proceedings, special public prosecutor (SPP) Amit Prasad said their custody should be extended for three days till November 23 as it would also mark the end of the 90 days of the arrest.

Police have to file charge sheet in a case within 90 days, but in connection with UAPA cases, the timeline to file the charge sheet can extended up to 180 days after getting the court’s permission.

The special prosecutor said it would let the court know on the next hearing about the supplementary charge sheet in the case.

While the police have charged 15 people, including former AAP councilor Tahir Hussain, former Congress councillor Ishrat Jahan and several student activists for allegedly orchestrating the riots, it is yet to file a charge sheet against six more persons, including Imam, Umar Khalid and Faizan Khan (who was accused of supplying a sim card to Jamia scholar Asif Iqbal Tanha).

During the hearing, the court asked Khalid if he was facing any problems in jail after had complained of mistreatment on the last date of hearing, October 23. Khalid said he was not facing any other issues apart from “a curb on his liberties and a malicious investigation.”

Advocate Surabhi Dhar, who appeared for Imam, told the court she filed an application seeking certain writing material of Imam which he had penned while he was in custody at Assam. At this juncture, Khalid said some people from jail no 1 had come to his cell and were looking for Imam’s notebooks, which have gone missing.

On the last date, Imam had told the court that while he was brought from Guwahati to Delhi, the authorities had seized some of his documents and still not returned them. He had told the court the papers included documents related to his PhD and submissions to professors, and should be returned to him.

The matter would be now heard on November 23.

Communal riots had broken out in north-east Delhi riots in February, claiming 53 lives and leaving 400 others injured .