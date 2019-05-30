Unearthed: Raid reveals secret kitchen chamber in wanted gangster’s house

Investigations into the TikTok murder case on Monday led the police to discover a secret chamber in the house of gangster Sandeep Silothia (32) in Najafgarh from which the gangster was removed and arrested.

Police said Silothia was using the chamber to hide from the police after jumping parole in another case.

The chamber, about seven-foot long and four-foot wide, had its entry through a cabinet below the kitchen counter. Lit by a single bulb and with no ventilation, the chamber was created by partitioning the room adjacent to the kitchen with a brick wall, police said.

Police said Silothia is wanted in connection with five cases of murder, attempt to murder and extortion, and was on the run after jumping parole in a murder case, reported from outer Delhi’s Chhawla in 2015.

Anto Alphonse, deputy commissioner of police (Dwarka), said Silothia’s name emerged while investigating the murder of Mohit Mor, who was widely followed on video-sharing platform TikTok. He was gunned down in Najafgarh on May 21. Police had said a financial dispute had allegedly led Mor to seek protection from a criminal gang and this had ended in his murder.

“The juvenile killer, apprehended for Mor’s murder, told us that it was Silothia who had masterminded the murder and arranged for weapons used in the crime. So, we began focussing the probe on Silothia,” the DCP said.

Police said they had conducted several raids at Silothia’s home over the past few months to arrest him. But a tip-off on Monday, about Silothia’s exact hideout, revealed why the police had returned empty-handed each time. “Silothia had built a chamber in his kitchen about three months ago. The chamber could accommodate two persons,” an investigator said.

During the earlier raids, investigators had peeped into the cabinet below the kitchen counter, only to find a LPG cylinder, a dustbin and some utensils. But when the same team reached Silothia’s house on Monday, they inspected the cabinet and found a wooden sliding door in the rear.

“We slid the door to find Silothia hiding inside. It was difficult to breathe inside the chamber, but it was a safe enough hideout to evade the police each time Siolthia saw policemen in the neighbourhood,” the investigator said.

Silothia, during interrogation, told the police that he had nothing to do with Mor’s murder as he wasn’t even using a mobile phone over the past two months in order to evade the police radar.

First Published: May 30, 2019 03:55 IST