Valentine’s Day: It’s love over cash for couples marrying on this day

delhi

Updated: Feb 13, 2020 18:35 IST

The excitement for couples who are tying the knot on February 14, the day of love, is a notch higher and so is the budget. From flowers, wedding venues to labourers, everything is priced higher than usual due to the popularity and the hype associated with getting married on Valentine’s Day.

“There are heavy bookings on V-Day. Everything is expensive, and the budget shoots up,” says Aanchal from The Wedding Soul, adding, “One of the marriages I’m organising on February 13 will have an after party themed on ‘love in the air’ as a V-Day special.”

Wedding planners and decor experts opine that the rise in the cost of flowers is one of the reasons that inflates the budget. Gautam Vedi from Aura Weddings says, “The budget shoots up to 40%. Red and pink flowers are in high demand on that day.” “The cost of organising a wedding can go high if one wants red roses... Pre-booking in the flower mandi also doesn’t help. A single bunch of roses on regular days costs around ₹100, but on V-Day is priced between ₹400 to 500,” adds Shradha Malik from Vivaha Wedding Solutions.

The inflated costs don’t deter plans of love birds who resolve to seal the deal on this day. Entrepreneur Vaibhav Singh, who is getting engaged tomorrow, says, “I’ve chosen this day to freeze my love. Two years ago, I proposed to my girl on this day, and thus have chosen February 14 to get engaged. The budget has gone above our limits! But I’m okay; ek hi baar aata hai ye din...”

Vikas Pahwa, another entrepreneur, who is taking the vows on 14th, says, “It’s an auspicious day to get married. We’re picking everything according to the theme of V-Day and the budget has doubled but we are fine with it.”

Wedding planner Yash Kapoor says, “Labour charges also shoot up because many people get married on 14th.” Nowadays, young couples aren’t hesitant to go the extra mile to ensure their D-Day is extraordinary, says Mukta Kapoor from Yuna Weddings, adding,“They come with special requests, and want their wedding to be classy and innovative. The colour red stays as the top favourite, but this year we are doing a white-and-gold theme, with an accent of red.

