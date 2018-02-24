 Vijender Gupta files complaint alleging threat from AAP leader | delhi news | Hindustan Times
Vijender Gupta files complaint alleging threat from AAP leader

Vijender Gupta alleged that he was threatened with assault on Twitter by AAP leader Dilip Kumar.

delhi Updated: Feb 24, 2018 00:11 IST
A senior police officer said that Vijender Gupta’s complaint was being looked into and no FIR has been registered so far.
A senior police officer said that Vijender Gupta’s complaint was being looked into and no FIR has been registered so far.(HT File Photo)

Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta on Friday filed a police complaint, alleging that he has been threatened with assault by an AAP leader.

Gupta lodged his complaint at the Parliament Street police station.

A senior police officer said that Gupta’s complaint was being looked into and no FIR has been registered so far.

Gupta alleged that he was threatened with assault on Twitter by AAP Leader Dilip Kumar.

