Vijender Gupta files complaint alleging threat from AAP leader
Vijender Gupta alleged that he was threatened with assault on Twitter by AAP leader Dilip Kumar.delhi Updated: Feb 24, 2018 00:11 IST
Press Trust of India, New Delhi
Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta on Friday filed a police complaint, alleging that he has been threatened with assault by an AAP leader.
Gupta lodged his complaint at the Parliament Street police station.
A senior police officer said that Gupta’s complaint was being looked into and no FIR has been registered so far.
