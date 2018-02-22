Visually impaired 11-year-old girl identifies ‘rapist’ through his voice

A man who had allegedly raped a visually challenged minor girl 10 days ago was identified by the victim from his voice when he went to her house in Dharuhera, 40 kilometres from Gurgaon, on Monday for the second time with an intention of abusing her again, police said.

When the man identified as Sanoj Kumar was speaking with her mother, the 11-year-old identified him from his voice and immediately alerted her mother, who raised an alarm. But the man managed to escape after threatening them.

The family members of the victim approached Rewari police, which arrested the man under the Pocso Act. The police said the incident happened on February 11.

The victim’s father said in his police complaint that his wife and daughter had come to Dharuhera from Jharkhand to work in a factory around 20 days ago. On February 11, he along with his wife went to his relatives’ place in the same town after leaving his daughter behind.

When they returned an hour later, they found their daughter in a distraught condition. When asked about the matter, she said someone had attacked and raped her.

The family reported the matter at the Dharuhera police station, which registered a case. But despite efforts the accused could not be found as the victim had not seen her.

Finding no solution, the parents of the victim told her to keep a tab on the people living near their home and keep listening to their voices so that she can identify the accused.

On Monday, the accused again visited the victim’s house when her mother was present and she identified her.

Saroj Bala, SHO of the women police station, Rewari, said the accused had been arrested under the Pocso Act.