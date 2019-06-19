Waiter stabbed by colleague in Delhi

An argument over serving customers at a restaurant ended in a 22-year-old waiter being stabbed to death by his older colleague outside the eatery in central Delhi’s Karol Bagh on Monday night, the police said. A friend of the dead man was injured as well, but is out of danger, said Mandeep Singh Randhawa, DCP (central district).

The DCP said that the murder happened outside a restaurant located close to the Karol Bagh Metro station, around 11.30pm on Monday. “We have arrested the suspected killer, Kamal,” said the DCP.

When contacted for their comments on the murder, the restaurant’s management said that they weren’t aware of the details as the crime took place outside the eatery’s premises.

The police identified the dead man by his first name as Rahul, a waiter at the restaurant.Kamal,who hails from Nepal, was Rahul’s senior. “On Monday evening, Kamal questioned Rahul about the way he was serving customers. That led to a quarrel between the two of them. Kamal told us that Rahul responded by calling one of his friends, Pawan, who slapped him,” an investigator who didn’t want to be identified said.

When the workers were leaving, Rahul and Kamal quarrelled again. “A few minutes later, as Rahul stood with Pawan outside the restaurant, Kamal attacked them with a knife. He stabbed Rahul thrice. Pawan was injured while trying to save him,” said the officer. They were rushed to a nearby hospital, where Rahul was declared dead on arrival.

The police filed a murder case at Rajindra Nagar police station and nabbed Kamal later.

First Published: Jun 19, 2019 01:39 IST