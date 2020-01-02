War-of-words in Delhi as Javadekar blames AAP, Cong over CAA unrest

delhi

Updated: Jan 02, 2020 09:08 IST

Union minister Prakash Javadekar, Bharatiya Janata Party’s in-charge for Delhi elections, on Wednesday accused the Congress and the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of inciting violence in the national capital over Citizenship Amendment Act, stepping up attack on the two rivals ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections scheduled next month. Both AAP and the Congress rejected the claims and instead blamed the BJP for violence during protests.

Asking the two parties to apologise for “inciting violence”, Javadekar said, “Congress and AAP are responsible for inciting violence. Both parties didn’t blame anyone for the violence and didn’t condemn it. Their party members instigated people, which led to violence in the city and country.”

The Union minister named AAP MLAs Amanatullah Khan, Ishraq Khan and Congress leaders Chaudhury Mateen Ahmed, Asif Mohammad Khan among others for inciting violence in Jamia Nagar, Seelampur and Jama Masjid last month.

“In Jamia, Congress’ Asif Khan and AAP’s Amanatullah Khan delivered inciting speeches, making statements such as ‘burqa’ will be banned. They spread disinformation. The law (CAA) is to give citizenship to the people and not take citizenship away,” Javadekar said. He also blamed deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia for spreading lies and tweeting fake photos during the anti-CAA protests.

When contacted, Asif Khan, Amanatullah Khan and Mateen Ahmed said Javadekar should support his claims with evidence. “Where is the evidence? BJP and its associated groups are behind the violence,” said Amanatullah Khan. Asif Khan, against whom the police have registered an FIR, said, “Javadekar should answer why police have not registered a case against Amanatullah, if he was inciting violence? If they have evidence against me, then they should show it,” said Asif Khan. Ahmed also alleged the BJP is behind the violence.

“The people of Delhi are wise and they understood the lies spread by these people. This is why there was violence or unrest for just one or two days. Both Congress and AAP should apologise for this,” he said.

Deputy CM hits back

Sisodia hit back at Javadekar. “We have said a number of times that the AAP condemns any form of violence. It is ridiculous that a party (referring to BJP) which is known for spreading violence is accusing leaders from other political parties of inciting violence. Leaders of the BJP have been reiterating the same statement like a tape recorder because they have no real issue to contest the assembly elections in Delhi.”

Delhi Congress chief Subhash Chopra in turn blamed the BJP was responsible for the violence. “Congress has opposed CAA both inside Parliament and outside. But we did a peaceful protest. It is BJP and AAP, the BJP’s B-team, which have incited violence in order to dilute the peaceful protests led by the Congress against CAA. None of our leaders supported violence,” said Chopra.

Accusing AAP of taking credit for central schemes, Javadekar said the Centre has done a lot of work in Delhi despite not being in power . “From making a law to confer ownership rights to residents of unauthorised colonies to amending the Master Plan of Delhi-2021 to providing relief to lakhs of traders and owners of household industries from sealing, the Modi government has done a lot of work,” Javadekar said.

He also spoke about the Centre’s plan to give homes to slum dwellers.

“Over one crore flats have been given under PMAY (Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana), but the Arvind Kejriwal government has not allowed it to be implemented in Delhi. Similarly, Ayushman Bharat has also not been implemented,” he said.

He said the ruling party in Delhi is taking credit for work done by the Modi government or the BJP-led corporations.

“Who did fogging in dengue season? Municipal corporations organised the awareness drives against water accumulation because of which the dengue cases went down….Now he is claiming credit for a fall in dengue cases because of the work done by these corporations,” he said, referring to the CM.