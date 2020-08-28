e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 28, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Delhi News / Was police action in Jamia proportionate, high court asks ASG

Was police action in Jamia proportionate, high court asks ASG

delhi Updated: Aug 28, 2020 23:58 IST
Richa Banka
Richa Banka
Hindustantimes
         

The Delhi high court on Friday sought to know from the Delhi Police whether their action against the students on the Jamia Milia Islamia campus last December, during the protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), was proportionate to the police’s claims that weapons were stored on the campus to attack the police.

After an anti-CAA protest turned violent on December 15, the police had entered the campus, cane charged students and detained them and also used tear gas shells.

“Even if we assume that the action taken by police was legitimate, was it proportionate? Does it justify what the police have done? Was it as per the ethical standards of policing?, a bench of chief justice DN Patel and justice Prateek Jalan asked additional solicitor general Aman Lekhi.

The bench was hearing a bunch of pleas pertaining to the Jamia violence, seeking relief and registration of FIRs against erring police personnel.

The court’s poser came after ASG Lekhi contended that the police action was warranted and the police had asked the students to maintain restrain. He said the students inside the varsity, however, got violent and started pelting stones, bricks, bottles, etc at the police.

“Despite multiple warnings, students continued to pelt stones and destroy barricades,” he said.

He submitted said that the unruly mob did not even spare school buses and six buses were burnt. He said the mob had blocked the roads and there was heavy stone pelting from inside the campus.

“A university is supposed to have books and academics, where did all these objects come from? A university has to be a place of learning and not of violence and arson,” Lekhi said.

“The objective of that mob was to overawe the law with the use of criminal force,” he said, while adding that the facts squarely fit into the definition of an unlawful assembly, and hence the police action was warranted.

Following arguments, the court posted the matter for further hearing to September 18.

Violence has broken out in the varsity after student protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA). Police have been accused of entering the university campus and assaulting students after a protest against the Citizenship(Amendment) Act turned violent on December 15.

At least 10 vehicles were allegedly torched by protesters. The Jamia students had said they were not involved in the violence and that their peaceful march was hijacked by outsiders.

top news
India’s case trajectory tops US Covid-19 peak
India’s case trajectory tops US Covid-19 peak
JEE-NEET row: ‘Listen to students’ voices,’ Sonia urges Centre as Cong holds nationwide protests
JEE-NEET row: ‘Listen to students’ voices,’ Sonia urges Centre as Cong holds nationwide protests
Row over Sudarshan TV programme reaches court; SC and high court give different orders
Row over Sudarshan TV programme reaches court; SC and high court give different orders
All Lok Sabha MPs will be requested to undergo Covid tests, says Speaker
All Lok Sabha MPs will be requested to undergo Covid tests, says Speaker
Pakistani court sentences 3 aides of Hafiz Saeed
Pakistani court sentences 3 aides of Hafiz Saeed
Kerala Congress chief steps in after party leader attacks Shashi Tharoor
Kerala Congress chief steps in after party leader attacks Shashi Tharoor
7 injured in acid attack over dairy dispute in Madhya Pradesh
7 injured in acid attack over dairy dispute in Madhya Pradesh
Can Radhika Madan keep her boyfriend’s birthday surprise a surprise? [SPONSORED]
Can Radhika Madan keep her boyfriend’s birthday surprise a surprise? [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesCovid-19 TallyIPL 2020UGCSushant Singh RajputSara Ali KhanNEET and JEE

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

delhi news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In