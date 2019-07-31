Water disputes, eviction from govt houses cleared

delhi

The Lok Sabha on Wednesday cleared two bills -- one aiming to expedite and streamline resolution of inter-state water disputes and second, for speedy eviction of unauthorised occupants of government residential accommodations.

The Inter-State River Water Disputes (Amendment) Bill sets up a single tribunal with different benches and envisages strict timelines for adjudication on one of the most contentious issues between the states. Jal Shakti minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said the existing tribunals for resolution of river water disputes have failed to do so and a change in approach was needed, pointing out to a dispute that has not been resolved in 33 years.

Replying to the debate on the Public Premises (Eviction of Unauthorised Occupants) Amendment Bill, 2019, urban development minister Puri underlined the bill’s timing as many MPs were waiting for their new accommodation. Trinamool’s Kalyan Banerjee, a member of the House Committee of the Lok Sabha, argued that the legislation gives power to officials which can be exercised arbitrarily.

