We will transform Delhi’s illegal colonies to look like London and Paris: Arvind Kejriwal

Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Thursday that he would “transform” unauthorised colonies in Delhi so that they would resemble neighbourhoods in London and Paris. He was speaking at an event seeking support for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

Kejriwal also alleged the Bhartiya Janata Party, if it comes to power again at Centre, was planning to demolish unauthorised colonies.

“The BJP wants to demolish unauthorised colonies because they think these colonies are an eyesore and that people living there colonies are criminals. But I ensure you that AAP will continue to work for unauthorised colonies,” Kejriwal said while inaugurating the work of laying sewer lines in 33 colonies of Vikaspuri assembly constituency.

“We will make roads, lay sewer lines and install street lights in all unauthorised colonies in next two years. We will make them look like London and Paris. All you need to do is vote us to power in Lok Sabha elections,” Kejriwal said.

The AAP convener also slammed the BJP government at the centre for targeting Delhi urban development minister Satyendra Jain for “trying to regularise unauthorised colonies”.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) last week said it has filed a charge sheet against Jain, his wife Poonam and four other alleged business associates, for allegedly amassing assets disproportionate to their known sources of income.

“The Modi government filed a case against Satyendra Jain because he was regularising unauthorised colonies. He has told me no matter how many cases are filed against us, we will continue develop these colonies,” he said.

Kejriwal also said that BJP at the centre had ensured that names of lakhs of voters be struck off the roles. “I have the list of the names removed. I will assure the names are added again. But you make sure to vote us, not them (BJP),” Kejriwal said.

The BJP slammed back at AAP accusing Kejriwal of levelling baseless charges on it.

“They fear a defeat in 2019 and are levelling baseless charges. They (AAP) spend time spreading hatred and dividing society. They should instead focus on governance and make sure people get what they have been promised,” said leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta.

First Published: Dec 07, 2018 10:15 IST