ADVERTISEMENT
WFH employees must remain on call, should not leave city, says fresh Delhi govt circular

WFH employees must remain on call, should not leave city, says fresh Delhi govt circular

delhi Updated: Dec 04, 2020, 22:34 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

Several departments of the Delhi government have issued circulars this week saying officials allowed to work from home in the light of a surge in Covid-19 cases should ensure that they are always available on phone and WhatsApp, and to not leave the city without prior permission of their reporting supervisors.

Last week, the Delhi government had issued an order asking departments not directly engaged in Covid-19 management to prepare fresh schedules and to let 50% of their employees work from home till December 31, as a precautionary measure.

The provision, however, is not applicable to bureaucrats and employees engaged in Covid-19 duties.

“The officials allowed to work from home will remain available at any time, as and when so required, on phone, WhatsApp, messages and email. Any official allowed to work from home may be called to office, if required,” said the latest circular that was issued to departments such as women and child development and social welfare.

The departments also asked those working from home to not leave the city unless prior permission is granted by the competent authority in writing, except in case of emergencies.

Senior government officials, however, did not comment on specific incidents, if any, which may have prompted these circulars.

