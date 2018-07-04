Who rules Delhi? This is what the Constitution says

The Arvind Kejriwal led Aam Aadmi Party government and the Centre have been at loggerheads over administrative control and governance of the national capital.

The conflicts stems from the status of Delhi, which is a Union Territory and not a full state. As a result, the Delhi government does not have control over land, appointment of senior officers and the police force. These three are controlled by the lieutenant governor.

Here’s exactly what the Constitution says about governance of Delhi:

As per Article 239AA of the Constitution, enacted as per 69th Amendment Act of 1991.

• There shall be a council of ministers consisting of not more than 10 per cent of the total number of members in the Legislative Assembly with the Chief Minister at the head to aid and advise the Lieutenant Governor in the exercise of his functions on issues where the Legislative Assembly has power to make laws, except when he is required to act in his discretion.

• In case of difference of opinion between the Lieutenant Governor and his ministers on any matter, the Lieutenant governor shall refer it to the President for decision and act according to the President decision. Pending such decision, the Lieutenant Governor (in urgent matters) will take action or give direction in the matter as he deems necessary.