e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 03, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Delhi News / Winds check stubble burning residue in Delhi air, but AQI dips to ‘very poor’

Winds check stubble burning residue in Delhi air, but AQI dips to ‘very poor’

After slight improvement, Delhi’s air on Tuesday deteriorated and touched the outer margins of the ‘very poor’ category.

delhi Updated: Nov 04, 2020, 02:52 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
A boatman rows his boat in the polluted waters of the Yamuna river on a hazy day as air quality deteriorates and temperatures fall, at Yamuna Pusta in New Delhi, India, on Monday, November 02, 2020.
A boatman rows his boat in the polluted waters of the Yamuna river on a hazy day as air quality deteriorates and temperatures fall, at Yamuna Pusta in New Delhi, India, on Monday, November 02, 2020.(Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO)
         

After slight improvement, Delhi’s air on Tuesday deteriorated and touched the outer margins of the ‘very poor’ category.

Even though farm fires continued raging in Punjab and Haryana, with more than 3,000 cases being spotted on Tuesday again, a change in the wind direction helped keep the share of stubble fumes on the city’s pollution under check.

Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data shows that the overall air quality index of Delhi was 302, in the ‘very poor’ category. On Monday, the city’s AQI had improved to ‘poor’ category, at 293.

Scientists at the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said though the city choked, high wind speed helped keep the situation from deteriorating.

VK Soni, head of IMD’s environment monitoring research centre, said that the AQI levels are likely to remain in the early end of ‘very poor’ category till November 5, after which there could be a marginal deterioration again.

“On Tuesday, in the morning, there was a spike in the pollution levels but by noon the wind speed picked up and the air cleared up. The wind speed post-noon was around 15kmph,” said Soni.

Union ministry of earth sciences’ air quality monitoring centre, System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (Safar) data showed that stubble burning count over Punjab and Haryana on Tuesday was 3068. The crop burning count has been above 3000 for the last five days now.

“The boundary layer wind direction became unfavourable (south-westerly on Tuesday morning) after a long spell, fire-related stubble burning share in PM2.5 in Delhi’s air has significantly decreased and is estimated as 10% for Tuesday. Today (Tuesday) is a typical example of high fire count and low impact in Delhi’s air, due to unfavourable transport level winds demonstrating as to how meteorology can play a decisive role,” read the Safar air quality analysis.

tags
top news
Election night in US, world awaits verdict
Election night in US, world awaits verdict
US Election LIVE: America ‘entitled to know’ winner, says Donald Trump
US Election LIVE: America ‘entitled to know’ winner, says Donald Trump
India gets through biggest poll day in Covid-19 shadow
India gets through biggest poll day in Covid-19 shadow
Gilgit-Baltistan: Pak plays the role of supplicant to Chinese expansion
Gilgit-Baltistan: Pak plays the role of supplicant to Chinese expansion
EC sets the ball rolling for Bengal polls in 2021; calls all-party meeting
EC sets the ball rolling for Bengal polls in 2021; calls all-party meeting
SSR case: Mumbai police identify 50k more fake social media accounts created to defame state govt
SSR case: Mumbai police identify 50k more fake social media accounts created to defame state govt
US Election: Early voting passes 100 million ballots, 73% of 2016 turnout
US Election: Early voting passes 100 million ballots, 73% of 2016 turnout
Watch: Donald Trump dances, asking people to vote in US elections
Watch: Donald Trump dances, asking people to vote in US elections
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Election 2020 Phase 2 Voting LiveBihar Assembly Election 2020Sushant Singh RajputMaharashtra Covid-19 Active casesIndia COVID-19 cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

delhi news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In