Withdraw order appointing members to complaint authority: Satyendar Jain to L-G

Delhi home minister Satyendar Jain has written to lieutenant-governor Anil Baijal, seeking withdrawal of a recent order to appoint members of the police complaint authority (PCA). Terming the order as “not justified”, the minister has cited a pendency of the matter before the Delhi High Court with the request.

“Home minister Satyendar Jain has written to the L-G on the legality of the notification issued regarding the appointment of members of the police complaints authority,” said a government spokesperson.

Earlier this week, L-G Anil Baijal had appointed three members to the PCA.

“The minister pointed out that the matter regarding the setting up of the PCA is currently subjudice (pending hearing) before the Delhi High Court,” the official said, adding the minister requested Baijal to withdraw the order.

The L-G’s office refused to comment on the matter.

A notification regarding the constitution of the PCA was issued in January. It is expected to look into complaints against erring policemen in the national capital. The three-member authority includes retired IAS officer Nutan Guha Biswas, retired IPS officer P Kamraj and city advocate Tinu Bajwa.

Aam Aadmi Party MLA from Burari, Sanjeev Jha had in August moved the Delhi High Court challenging the formation of the PCA. Jha contended that the body constituted by the LG had been formed without consulting representatives of the Arvind Kejriwal government.

The authority will enquire into allegations of serious misconduct against police personnel, either on its own or on a complaint received from a victim, the National Human Rights Commission, the L-G, chief secretary or principal secretary (Home) of the Delhi government.

First Published: Dec 14, 2018 12:52 IST