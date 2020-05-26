e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 26, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Delhi News / Woman, daughter thrashed by cops, two constables sent to police lines

Woman, daughter thrashed by cops, two constables sent to police lines

delhi Updated: May 26, 2020 23:22 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

A woman and her daughter were thrashed with batons for allegedly manhandling policemen who stopped them from constructing a shanty in north-east Delhi’s Shastri Park on Monday night, the police said.

The alleged high-handedness by the policemen led to two constables being sent to police lines, which effectively puts them off active policing duties.

“We have initiated an inquiry into the incident,” Ved Prakash Surya, the deputy commissioner of police (north-east) said, adding that no first information report (FIR) has been filed against either party.

The baton blows and the manhandling that preceded it left the mother-daughter duo and a policeman with injuries. “All three of them received blunt injuries. They are out of danger,” the DCP said.

The mother-daughter duo has been identified as Munni Devi and Soni, who live with their family in Shastri Park and work odd jobs.

The DCP said that the trigger for the confrontation was a tip that the local police received about some people constructing an unauthorised shanty on government land near the Shastri Park Metro station.

“Constables Sanjeev and Jaichand who were patrolling the neighbourhood visited the spot around 9pm and saw the illegal construction. When they asked the people there to stop the construction, Munni Devi and her family members began abusing them,” the DCP said.

The officer said that the family didn’t stop the construction and eventually began manhandling the two constables. “They beat up constable Sanjeev and tore his uniform. He had to call his colleagues for help,” the DCP said.

A video of the incident, purportedly shot by Munni’s relatives, shows two policemen raining batons on the mother-daughter duo even as other policemen appear to be failing in stopping the assault.

Munni and daughter are seen falling on the road and trying to run away from the policemen who continue to chase them even as another woman in the background is heard shouting abuses.

top news
India won’t allow change of status quo on Line of Actual Control: Officials
India won’t allow change of status quo on Line of Actual Control: Officials
‘Prepare for war’: China’s Xi Jinping tells army amid coronavirus pandemic
‘Prepare for war’: China’s Xi Jinping tells army amid coronavirus pandemic
Adityanath makes u-turn, UP says no permission needed to hire its workers
Adityanath makes u-turn, UP says no permission needed to hire its workers
IndiGo grounds flight crew after passenger tests positive for coronavirus
IndiGo grounds flight crew after passenger tests positive for coronavirus
Over 200 bats found dead in a Bihar village, doctors collect their swabs for testing
Over 200 bats found dead in a Bihar village, doctors collect their swabs for testing
You remind me of me: Rhodes praises India player on fielding efforts
You remind me of me: Rhodes praises India player on fielding efforts
Rajasthan’s Churu sizzles at 50°C
Rajasthan’s Churu sizzles at 50°C
Explained: Why WHO suspended hydroxychloroquine trials | Covid-19
Explained: Why WHO suspended hydroxychloroquine trials | Covid-19
trending topics
Bihar Board 10th ResultBihar Board 10th Result 2020 Live UpdatesCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyCovid-19Bihar 10 Result Pass PercentageBihar 10th Result Topper ListBihar Board 10th result Link

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

delhi news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In