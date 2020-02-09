e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 09, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Delhi News / WORLD KABADDI C’SHIP: Arrival of ‘unofficial’ Indian team in Lahore kicks up row

WORLD KABADDI C’SHIP: Arrival of ‘unofficial’ Indian team in Lahore kicks up row

Sports and external affairs ministries in India have not granted permission to any team, which is mandatory to represent the country at international event

delhi Updated: Feb 09, 2020 22:36 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
         

The arrival of an ‘Indian team’ in Pakistan for the World Kabaddi Championship has kicked up a controversy with the sports ministry and the national federation claiming that they have not given clearance to any athlete for competing in the neighbouring country.

A contingent from India reached Lahore on Saturday via Wagah border to take part in the championship, being hosted by Pakistan for the first time. The pictures and footage of the Indians arriving in Lahore have surfaced in social media.

The tournament opens on Monday at Punjab Football Stadium in Lahore followed by some matches, which will also be held in Faisalabad and Gujrat.

“The sports ministry and the ministry of external affairs have not granted any permission to any team, which is mandatory while representing the country at any international event,” a sports ministry official told PTI on condition of anonymity.

The administrator of Amateur Kabbadi Federation of India (AKFI) Justice SP Garg (retd) also said that the national body has not cleared any such team. “We have no information about any kabbadi team which has gone to Pakistan. No permission was ever granted by AKFI to any team to go to Pakistan and play any match there,” he said.

“We came to know about it only after information was sought. AKFI does not support any such activity. Legal action may be taken against the defaulters,” he added.

The procedure for participation at overseas events is that the national federation will communicate to the sports ministry, which in turn will write to the ministry of external affairs for political clearance and home ministry for security clearance, irrespective of whether the government is funding the contingent or not.

Pakistan Punjab minister for sports Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti welcomed the ‘Indian contingent’ at a Lahore hotel.

The officials of the Pakistan Kabaddi Federation welcomed and garlanded the Indian players when they crossed into Pakistan from Wagah border from where they were taken in a security convoy to their hotel in Lahore.

All the six previous editions of the World Kabbadi Championship took place in India between 2010 and 2019. India won all six championships, defeating Pakistan in the 2010, 2012, 2013 and 2014 editions.

Pakistani organisers said that teams from Australia, England, Germany, Iran, Azerbaijan, Sierra Leone, Kenya and Canada are also taking part in the event.

The winner of the tournament will get ₹10 million, while the runner-ups will get ₹7.5 million.

tags
top news
‘To oppose BJP is not opposing Hindus’: RSS General Secretary
‘To oppose BJP is not opposing Hindus’: RSS General Secretary
Civilian shot dead by suspected terrorists in J-K’s Pulwama
Civilian shot dead by suspected terrorists in J-K’s Pulwama
Bishnoi’s heroics in vain as Bangladesh win maiden U19 World Cup
Bishnoi’s heroics in vain as Bangladesh win maiden U19 World Cup
PSA dossier cites Omar’s ‘influence’, Mehbooba’s ‘anti-national statements’
PSA dossier cites Omar’s ‘influence’, Mehbooba’s ‘anti-national statements’
‘Accuracy important’: EC defends ‘delay’ in releasing Delhi poll percentage
‘Accuracy important’: EC defends ‘delay’ in releasing Delhi poll percentage
‘Who are you showing your strength?’: Raj Thackeray asks anti-CAA protestors
‘Who are you showing your strength?’: Raj Thackeray asks anti-CAA protestors
PM Modi writes to President Xi, condoles coronavirus casualties
PM Modi writes to President Xi, condoles coronavirus casualties
Watch: Shaheen Bagh protestors remove barricades for Hindu funeral procession
Watch: Shaheen Bagh protestors remove barricades for Hindu funeral procession
trending topics
Arvind KejriwalDelhi Exit Polls 2020India vs Bangladesh Live ScoreDelhi Assembly Election 2020Virat Kohli

don't miss

latest news

india news

Delhi News