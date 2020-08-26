e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 26, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Delhi News / Yamuna continues to flow near warning level in Delhi

Yamuna continues to flow near warning level in Delhi

Officials in the Delhi government’s Irrigation and Flood Control (I&FC) department said that the level recorded Wednesday is below the warning mark at present and is likely to remain so unless a higher volume of water is released

delhi Updated: Aug 26, 2020 12:35 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Preparations are already underway in case a higher volume of water is released and evacuation operations need to be launched.
Preparations are already underway in case a higher volume of water is released and evacuation operations need to be launched.(Biplov Bhuyan/HT Photo)
         

On Wednesday morning, the water level of the river Yamuna at Delhi’s Old Railway Bridge was recorded at 203.78 metres. The warning level is 204.50 metres. This was after 13,433 cusec water was released from Haryana’s Hathni Kund Barrage in the Yamuna around 8am. However, this is still lower than Monday’s level of 204.38 metres, the first time this year it was recorded close to the warning mark.

Officials in the Delhi government’s Irrigation and Flood Control (I&FC) department said that the level recorded Wednesday is below the warning mark at present and is likely to remain so unless a higher volume of water is released.

“Water is released into the barrage every four hours. On a regular basis, only 350 cusecs of water is released. During the monsoon, because of the higher volume of water in the barrage coupled with rainfall in the hilly regions, more water is released, which leads to a surge in the Yamuna. It takes about 36 to 72 hours for the released water to reach Delhi. We are continuously monitoring the water levels,” said Sanjeev Kumar, SDM (Preet Vihar) and officer-in-charge, Flood Control.

Last year, Haryana had released over eight lakh cusecs of water in a day, after which the water level breached the danger mark of 205.33 metres.

Kumar said that preparations are already underway in case a higher volume of water is released and evacuation operations need to be launched. “We have identified locations for pitching tents. Besides, since social distancing is the norm during the Covid-19 pandemic, we have also identified schools where people can be moved with enough space to maintain physical distance,” said Kumar.

Delhi had witnessed major floods in 1978 when the water level in the Yamuna rose to its highest-ever level, recorded at 207.49 metres.

tags
top news
As Covid-19 cases rise in Delhi, Kejriwal says testing to be doubled
As Covid-19 cases rise in Delhi, Kejriwal says testing to be doubled
US to probe Pak’s ISIS terrorists in Syria, may complicate Imran Khan woes
US to probe Pak’s ISIS terrorists in Syria, may complicate Imran Khan woes
Interest on loans in moratorium: SC seeks Centre’s stand
Interest on loans in moratorium: SC seeks Centre’s stand
Govt pushes hard to complete 1st all-weather route to Ladakh
Govt pushes hard to complete 1st all-weather route to Ladakh
Postpone or find an alternative way to conduct JEE, NEET exams: Manish Sisodia
Postpone or find an alternative way to conduct JEE, NEET exams: Manish Sisodia
Melania Trump made harsh comments about Ivanka, US President, claims book
Melania Trump made harsh comments about Ivanka, US President, claims book
Congress likely to elect new president in January
Congress likely to elect new president in January
Watch: Indian software engineer becomes US citizen in ceremony hosted by Trump
Watch: Indian software engineer becomes US citizen in ceremony hosted by Trump
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyDelhi COVID-19Covid-19Sushant Singh RajputNEET 2020 admit card

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

delhi news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In