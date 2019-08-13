Arwachin International honours young scholars

delhi

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 10:54 IST

“Winning not only means seeing yourself at the top. Winning actually means seeing a better and improved version of yourself.”

With this thought Arwachin International School, Dilshad Garden, celebrated Scholars’ Day. The school honoured students who had worked hard and shone academically. The ceremony was presided over by chief guest Gautam Gambhir, a politician and former cricketer; guest of honour Chandra Pal Sharma accompanied by director Arun Sharma, and principal Swapna Nair. The function began by invoking the blessings of the Almighty and the lighting of the lamp by the distinguished guests. This was followed by Saraswati Vandana by the tiny tots. The children impressed everyone with a dance performance. Then scholar trophies, badges and certificates were given away for excelling in scholastic and co-scholastic areas. The titles given were Awesome Artist, Computer Wizard, Super Reader, Most Disciplined, Best Orator, All Rounder, Karate Kid, The Voice of Arwachin, Tappy Toes, Ink Slingers, Saaz Nawaz, Promising Picasso and Amazing Sportsperson. The ceremony began with the felicitation of the pre-primary section of the school followed by the primary and secondary school for their achievements in curricular and extra-curricular activities. The principal briefed the gathering about the significance of the scholar badge, blazer and gold medal. The programme proceeded with the motivational words of the chief guest. He stressed on the importance of conservation of trees and environment for the longevity of the planet and urged the audience to plant as many trees as they can and take care of them. Secondary school students presented a street play on the pros and cons of social media and the requirement of continuous monitoring by parents. Last but not the least was the announcement of the coveted award for Arwachinians i.e. the Jain Devi Scholarship Award and the Sri Srinivas Sharma Scholarship. The scholarships were bagged by Shruti Kishore and Rishabh Dandriyal and Deepal Yadav of Class 10 respectively. It was a proud moment for parents of achievers.

The guest of honour congratulated the award winners and acknowledged the efforts of the parents and school in moulding the personality of children. The director urged students to do their best for themselves, their school and India. The principal proposed the vote of thanks. The event ended with the national anthem.

First Published: Aug 13, 2019 10:43 IST