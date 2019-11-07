ASN Senior Sec school, Delhi marks National Wildlife Week

delhi

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 17:51 IST

National Wildlife Week

ASN Senior Secondary School, Mayur Vihar-1 celebrated National Wildlife Week to raise awareness about the need to protect voiceless animals.

Students took part in week-long activities such as making of 3-D masks, recycled paper bags, wind chimes, hair bands, gift boxes, posters and slogans. They decorated indoor potted plants and also wrote articles and poems. The creative work of students was presented at an exhibition. Students conducted a special assembly on the theme Speak for the One, Without Voice.

The choir sang a song titled Save Earth and students presented a thought-provoking skit on the injustice done to animals. They highlighted ways through which one can conserve wildlife. They laid stress on reducing carbon footprints to keep forests, wildlife and oceans healthy and intact. The special guest for the day was Tiger Trust chief functionary officer Anjana Gosain. She screened a movie Tiger Queen, the Pride of Ranthambore National Park, which was directed by Nallamuthu. The movie made children learn about the life of a wild cat.

School principal Swarnima Luthra urged ASNites to raise awareness about the need to protect different species. Middle wing coordinator Sushma Kalia proposed the vote of thanks.

Tribute to Bharat Ratna Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam

The students and teachers of the middle department of Greenfields Public School, Dilshad Garden paid tribute to Bharat Ratna Dr APJ Abdul Kalam.

Students of Classes 5, 6 and 7 watched a video on Kalam’s Contribution to India’s Development. They were inspired by his life. They made sketches and paintings and wrote slogans on Kalam. Class 7 students displayed a model of the Prithvi missile in the corridor. Students presented information on his life at a morning assembly. Director-cum-manager Dr Manik Barsaley and principal Dr SK Sharma encouraged the students to learn from Dr Kalam’s life and achieve success.

Cultural Extravaganza

Lovely Public Senior Secondary School, Priyadarshini Vihar, organised Melange, a cultural extravaganza, in the Satyam Shivam Sundram auditorium.

The chief guest was high commissioner of Nigeria Major General Chris Sunday Eze. The guest of honour was Gaurav Gupta. The programme started with the lighting of the lamp by the guests in the presence of Dr SD Malik chairperson, Lovely Group of Schools; Dr Manoj Kumar, managing director of Lovely Public Sr Sec School; and Dr Bhawna, principal of the school. The guests were welcomed with tokens of love and Madhubani art pieces created by Lovelites. This was followed by Ganesh Vandana and Gayatri Mantra. The dignitaries felicitated meritorious students and released the school magazine Suman. The chief guest and the chairperson addressed the gathering. Lovelites showcased yoga, folk and other dances of India. The chief guest inaugurated the new 3D Lab and the upgraded Biology, Physics and Chemistry labs. The principal proposed the vote of thanks.

The Epic Tale of Ramayana

The students of Petals School, Nirman Vihar, presented a musical drama titled The Epic Tale of Ramayana.

The guests were paediatrician Dr Ravi Malik, Dr Renu Malik, Dr Shruti Malik. The guest of honour was the legendary actor Shakti Kapoor. He has featured in more than 700 films in his career. He was a contestant in the reality show Big Boss in 2011. After the lamp lighting, he spoke about his experiences. Students presented an invocation to Lord Rama, known as Ram Stuti. After this, they staged the Ramayana. They portrayed the characters well and recited some shlokas from the epic. The principal appreciated the performances and motivated students with her address.

Sports Achievers Honoured

Flora Dale Sr Sec School, Dilshad Garden, honoured students for outstanding performance in sports competitions.

The students won the third position in the under-19 boys’ category in zonal basketball. They secured the first, second and third positions in the ball badminton in the categories of senior boys U-19, junior boys U-17 and sub-junior boys U-14. Girls of the school won the second position and third positions respectively in ball badminton in the category of junior girls U-17 and senior girls U-19. Principal Indu Bhatia and chairman VK Bhatia honoured the sports stars of the school. The principal encouraged the winners to achieve even greater successes in future.

Tree Plantation Ceremony

SD Public School, Patel Nagar, conducted a tree plantation ceremony. In her welcome note, principal Dr Meenakshi Gupta emphasised on the importance of trees, problem of global warming and scarcity of water.

The school choir presented a song stressing that planting trees is the need of the hour. Students presented a skit depicting the adverse effects of human activities on nature. School chairman Ashok Gulati reiterated that the Earth needs to be conserved and students, as the greatest driving force, can bring about the required change. Interact Club members pledged to nurture one plant each. Each dignitary planted a medicinal plant.

Felicitation Ceremony

Vivekanand Public School, Anand Vihar, felicitated students who had scored 90% or more marks in exams.

The ceremony began with Saraswati Vandana. Principal Ashima Jhambh presided over the ceremony. The school appreciated the bright students and congratulated them and their parents. Students presented a skit on the importance of saving water. The school awarded certificates to meritorious students, scholar ties to boys and scholar scarves to girls. It was proud moment for meritorious students and their parents. The parents thanked the teachers and the school for their efforts.

Rendezvous with Proud Alumnus

Ryan International School, Ghaziabad, organised an interaction with alumnus Mohd Mohsin Abbas, assistant commandant, Indian Coast Guard in the school auditorium.

Abbas expressed his gratitude towards his alma mater, urging Ryanites to respect their elders, and lead a disciplined life with physical fitness. He shared photos and videos which inspired children. He also made them aware about exams like NDA and CDSE and motivated them to join the defence services. He guided the juniors to follow the right path in life and also shared his rigorous schedule. He answered the questions of Ryanites and shared fond memories of his personal and school life.

CBSE Basket Ball Cluster

New Era School, Pandav Nagar, Ghaziabad, won the CBSE Basket Ball Cluster Under-17 (Boys) Championship held at Brown Wood Public School, Saharanpur.

About 250 teams from different schools in western UP and Uttarakhand took part in this tournament. The final match was played between DAV Public School, Meerut and New Era School, Ghaziabad. The talented players of New Era School defeated the opponents by 57-37 points. After winning 55 points, Vishal Yadav of New Era was declared player of the tournament. After gaining 22 points Deepak Yadav was declared as man of the match. A lot of the credit goes to their coach Saleem Khan, assistant coach Vinay Kumar and HOD of physical education Parvinder Choudhary. The team will now play in the national level event at Indore in Madhya Pradesh. Chairman Rajeev Malik, director Dr Mamta Malik, principal Dr Kiran Dilwal congratulated the players at a ceremony. They announced cash rewards for the players. Former coach Harinder Singh also congratulated the champions.