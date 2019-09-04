‘Aster teachers can make learning fun’

delhi

Sep 04, 2019

I love to be referred to as an Asterian. Aster Public School, Mayur Vihar, is a learner’s paradise where moulding students has always remained a work-in-progress for teachers. They are always motivating students to reach their goals.

Like doctors, Aster teachers work on the learning problems of children. They try to diagnose and administer remedial measures. My school also helps students in sports, music, dance and other activities.

Everyone under the Aster umbrella is “one.” There is no discrimination on the basis of caste, religion and gender.

The teachers teach us not only with books but also through interactive activities and visual aids which make learning interesting. They make concepts clear with mind maps and story-telling. They lay a lot of emphasis on reading. They also counsel the students to think and be positive. Life- skills on happiness and well-being are important at Aster. The teachers are passionate, dedicated, and approachable. They are like the Alexa of the world of humans.

As an Asterian, I am well informed about facts and fundamentals. As I get doubts cleared in school, I do not need tuition.

We have a wonderful library. It has novels and biographies of Albert Einstein, Thomas Alva Edison, Nelson Mandela and other personalities which inspire me. Here, I have read books on Infosys’s NR Narayana Murthy and Metro Man E Sreedharan. I also love to go to the science laboratory for conducting experiments.

I was a four-year-old child when I entered this majestic grey building. I learnt new things every day and gained confidence.

At Aster, safety is an ongoing conversation. Teachers walk the talk. The school holds mock drills on disaster management and meetings on good and bad touch.

Every Asterian is taught to conserve our green friends and respect nature. This will help in controlling pollution.

The school has cameras in every corridor which are monitored by administrative staff. Safety and cleanliness are always maintained. The buses have GPS devices. The transport teachers stay in touch with the buses en route. The drivers are well trained.

Someday, I will have to pack my bags and say good-bye to the school which has given me so much. I know my heart will go with me, but my soul will stay here cherishing memories of Aster Public School.

Sep 04, 2019