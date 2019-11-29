Delhi school events: DLDAV Model presents education exhibition

delhi

Updated: Nov 29, 2019 15:27 IST

Infinitum 3.0-Education Expo, India and Beyond

DLDAV Model School, Shalimar Bagh, presented a mega education expo titled Infinitum 3.0 for students of Classes 9 to 12 and their parents.

The expo began with a special assembly in which principal Reena Rajpal emphasised on choosing a career that the learners would be happy with. She motivated the learners to enhance their skill levels as qualifications alone would not help them to excel. An team of 35 experts and alumni from engineering, medicine, law, chartered accountancy, fashion designing, modelling, hospitality, mass communication provided counselling to Class 12 students. Nothing is more effective than real life experiences! Class 12 learners were spellbound by these real life accounts. The programme provided a reality check for them. On the second day, the students and parents listened to resource persons who discussed college admissions. The Resource persons, Dr Rihan Khan Suri, training and placement officer from Jamia Millia Islamia; Dr Sukanta Dutta, associate professsor in Physics at SGTB Khalsa College and officer on special duty (admissions) Delhi University and Nitin Malik, joint registrar, Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, New Delhi answered questions on admissions, courses and careers. The students also got advice from the official representatives of different Indian and foreign universities. Having multiple experts in one place provided them insights and tips.

Vigilance Awareness Week

Darshan Academy, Delhi, observed a Vigilance Awareness Week and conducted a special assembly on Intergrity: The Way of Life by Grade 12 students.

Students presented a thought for the day, an article and a street play. Class teacher Anupriya Narang encouraged students to participate in the fight against corruption and raise public awareness about the existence and causes of corruption. The school invited OBC Bank manager Akhouribinoy and his team to raise awareness about corruption. They administered an oath to the students. Everyone took a pledge not to take part in corruption. Principal A David welcomed the guests and spoke a few words of wisdom. He said the purpose of Vigilance Awareness Week is to generate awareness about the ill effects of corruption.

Blood Donation Camp to Raise Responsible Citizens

The Interact Club of Arvind Gupta DAV Centenary Public School, Model Town in association with the Rotary Club of Delhi Metro organised a blood donation camp on its premises.

Principal Mala Sood met teachers, alumni and student body encouraging them to inspire their friends and relatives to join the drive. The school sent an invitation to parents enumerating the benefits of donating blood and requesting them to be a part of the camp. The students requested their parents and friends to join the noble cause and donate blood. Rotarian Amit Jain, president RCDM, Rtn Nirbhay Narula, Rtn Ashok Rai, Rtn Narinder Chugh were present on the occasion. The parents, alumni and staff members showed their humanitarian spirit by participating in the camp. Even the residents of localities in the vicinity joined the camp. Rotary president Amit Jain appreciated the efforts of the school congratulating them for motivating people and creating awareness about the benefits of donating blood. More than 80 donors joined the camp and 44 units of blood were collected.

Orientation Programme

Nav Bharti Public School, Pitampura organised an orientation programme for the parents of primary wing students.

The theme of the programme this year was “Aao Tumhe Chand Pe Le Jayen” under the British Council project Celestial Mania. The dignitaries present were RP Ram, former education officer; Sunil Maini, principal, Crescent Public School and Ramesh Kandpal, convener, Anuvrat Nyas. The special guests were the parents of students. Principal Sanjay Bhartiya welcomed the guests with planters. The programme began with a dance God is over the Moon. The students presented a role play on different phases of the Moon. It was followed by a play depicting the myths related to the moon in Nepal and India.

Bhartiya gave a few parenting tips for the holistic development of children. He said the involvement of parents is important for a child to do well in school. The programme culminated with the vote of thanks proposed by primary wing incharge Rajni Mahajan.

Fusion of Colours -Rangoli Competition

Sri Guru Nanak Public School, Adarsh Nagar, organised an inter-class Rangoli competition for Classes 8 to 11. Students participated earnestly and came up with amazing ideas. Flowers and vibrant colours were used to make the rangoli designs; each of them was a treat for the eyes. The judges were principal Dr Anu Gupta and vice principal Shikha Gupta. Class 11C clinched the first position for its design and message “Nature is for us and we are for nature.” The event was a wonderful means of recreation for students.

Multicultural Exchange Programme

Twenty-three students and two teachers of Rukmini Devi Public School, Pitampura, visited Fenelon Sainte Marie, Paris, France under an exchange programme.

This opportunity gave students a platform to acquaint themselves with French history, culture, tradition, art, architecture and education system. The group visited French heritage sites such as Eiffel Tower, Louvre Museum, Arc De Triomphe, Opera Palais Garnier and Versailles Castle. Their stay with the French families helped them to appreciate the lifestyles, customs and values of the community. The Rukminians presented a folk dance of Gujarat which received a applause. This cultural exchange allowed the students to respect the diverse cultures of other countries and they brought back memories they would cherish.