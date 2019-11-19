Delhi school events: Vikas Bharati presents a cultural amalgam

delhi

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 14:13 IST

Melange, A Cultural Amalgamation

Vikas Bharati Public School, Sector 24, Rohini celebrated its Annual Day titled Mѐlange, a cultural amalgamation that was spellbinding.

Vice principal Meenu Arora delivered the welcome address. The dignitaries inaugurated the programme by lighting a lamp. The function began with an invocation song by students of Classes 4 to 11 titled Hoslon ki Udaan. Then Classes 3 to 9 presented Yog, Rhythmic Gymnastics. Classes 2 and 3 performed the dance Funtoons Galore. Another dance titled Nurture the Nature emphasised on the need to protect the environment. The Hindi play Bharat ki Shourya Gatha by Classes 4 to 11 enthralled the audience. Then Classes 3 to 6 performed Jazzmataz, a western dance. Classes 6 to 11 presented the English play, the Merchant of Venice, which highlighted the virtues of compassion and selflessness. The grand finale was a dance performance titled Mission Paani: Nadiyan Jeevan Ka Strot by students of Classes 6 to 11 which entertained the audience.

Principal Shali Jacob updated parents about the accomplishments of the school. Chaudhary Khazaan Singh Award and cash prize was conferred to Divyanshu for overall excellence. The guests were impressed by the performances of students. The programme culminated with a vote of thanks by vice principal Amita Gupta, who acknowledged the efforts of the students, teachers and supporting staff and thanked the esteemed guests.

National Unity Day

ASN Senior Secondary school, Mayur Vihar -1 recently celebrated National Unity Day with fervour.

The students made posters on the topic Unity in Diversity. They presented a special assembly on the theme One for All, All for One. The assembly began with Ganesh Vandana. A skit was then showcased on the diverse culture of India. A documentary film was also shown on the life of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the Iron Man of India. The documentary showed his determination, farsightedness and attempts to unite the 565 princely states and make India a powerful nation. The assembly concluded with a patriotic dance performance. Principal Swarnima Luthra congratulated the students for their efforts. She urged everyone to contribute in nation building and follow the motto nation before self.

Tinkerfest Celebration

Greenway Modern School, Dilshad Garden, celebrated ATL Tinkerfest.

The chief guest on the first day was RP Singh, CBSE joint secretary, department of skill education and on the second day it was Dibyojyoti of Stemrobo. Stem robotics education helps children to explore skills of the future such as designing computational thinking, adaptive learning and Internet of things and artificial intelligence. The Tinkerfest was conducted over two days. A workshop on the internet made students realise the importance of technology in operating household electronic and electrical equipment. The aim of Tinkerathon was to foster curiosity, imagination and business skills in young minds. Students from different schools were provided virtual money to implement ideas in technology. Lovely Public School Priyadarshini Vihar was the winner of Tinkerathon. Principal Mohit Sachdeva encouraged the gathering to develop an environment of innovation and creativity. The event concluded with prize distribution to winning team and participating team by Dibyojyoti and Yogyata Mathur, ATL in-charge of the school.

Football Champions

Bharti Public School, Mayur Vihar, has physical wellness clubs with coaches to encourage students to take part in physical activities.

Students of the school won the under-10 Football Girls Team Championship Trophy at JBM Global School. The senior girls’ team also defeated Ryan International and gave a tough fight to Somerville in the semi-finals.

The school realises that learning can happen outside the four walls of the classroom too. The school football club is popular. Teams are coached to represent the school in CBSE zonals and other matches. Sports offer more than just physical benefits for children. They help them emotionally, mentally and socially.

Young Champions Honoured In Flora Dale School

Flora Dale School, Dilshad Garden, honoured students for exceptional performances in sports events at the zonal level.

The students won the first position in the sub-junior boys U-14 chess championship. They bagged the second position in the senior boys U-19 tug of war.

Principal Indu Bhatia and chairman VK Bhatia honoured the sports stars for winning laurels for the school. The principal encouraged the winners with her motivational speech. She appreciated the students for their efforts and urged them to keep participating in these activities. She also urged other children to participate in forthcoming sports events.

Vayoshresthta Samman- National Award Ceremony

Thirty students of Classes 11 and 12 of Little Flower Public School, Shivaji Park, attended the Vayoshresthta Samman or national award ceremony of senior citizens at the Vigyan Bhawan. The ministry of social justice and empowerment gives this national award to eminent senior citizens and institutions in recognition of their service towards elderly persons. President Ram Nath Kovind gave away the awards. He delivered an enlightening speech on the importance of senior citizens. He called on the audience to respect senior citizens.

Committed For Social Cause

The students of Salwan Public School, Ghaziabad, paid a visit to an old age home Nirmal Hridiya in New Delhi and spent time with the elderly.

The students distributed fruits, sweets and valuable things among the inmates and spent time with them. The inmates happily received the tokens of love. The visit gave students an insight into the realities of life such as old age and sickness. The grandpas and grannies shared their views with the children. They appreciated the initiative taken by the school authorities and the students. Principal Sunita Madan appreciated the students and said, “We should show respect and take care of elderly people. We should not isolate them but make them feel a part of the family and society.’’

Delhi State KHO-KHO Championship

Arwachin International School, Dilshad Garden, won the third position in the under-14 category of the Delhi State Kho-Kho championship 2019-20. It was held at DAV Public School, Ashok Vihar (Delhi) under the auspices of the Delhi State Kho-Kho Association.

The school team consisted of Pranav Kaushik, Kunal Garg, Deeptanshu, Aryan, Aryawarth, Krrish Khanna, Vaibhav, Ujjwal Singhal, Daksh Kaushik, Shivang Tyagi, Ansh Kumar, Daksh and Harsh. The school congratulated the team and their coach Dinesh Chand Papnay for honing their talent.

CBSE Volley Ball Cluster Tournament

Salwan Public School, Mayur Vihar, hosted the CBSE Volley Ball Cluster Tournament 2019-20 on its grounds. The aim was to make volleyball a more popular sport and generate a sense of healthy competition among children. The chief guest at the opening ceremony was SK Saggar, retired executive director, Sports Authority of India and special guests were Sukhvir Singh, CBSE observer, and Dr T Kingsly, CBSE technical delegate. The guests lit the torch, hoisted the flag and released balloons. Young gymnasts of the school showed stunts like back summersault and diving through a fire ring, which left the audience spellbound. The participating schools marched in unison and saluted the guests. The school choir presented a welcome song which was appreciated by one and all. The chief guest and principal spoke about the importance of sports in the curriculum and wished the teams good luck. Many exciting matches were held over three days. The finals were held on the fourth day. In the under-17 category, Bal Bhawan and Shiksha Bharti schools made it to the finals, and the winner was Shiksha Bharti. In the under-19 category, Mira Model and Salwan Public School made it to the finals, and the winner was Salwan Public School. The best player was Prapti Bisht from Bal Bhawan in under-17 category, and Bheeni Krishnan from Salwan Public School, Mayur Vihar in the under-19 category.

Delhi Volleyball Association general secretary Kulbir Singh Gahlot graced the closing ceremony. The director and the principal thanked the CBSE observers, guests and other officials. The felicitations were followed by the prize distribution ceremony. The principal congratulated all the teams and wishing them success in future.