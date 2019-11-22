Focus on Kalam at Shiksha Bharati Global school Delhi

delhi

Shiksha Bharati Global School, Dwarka, celebrated its Annual Day titled Sankalp with pomp and show.

The programme was based on the life of scientist and former President Dr APJ Abdul Kalam. The chief guest Brigadier PK Upmanyu, joint registrar, GGSIP University, Dwarka was welcomed by chairperson Ramesh Kumari Bhardwaj and principal Dr PK Pandia.

The guests of honour Sushil Kumar, DDE, Zone 21, District South West B-1; Shalesh Kumar, SDM, Vasant Vihar; J B Kapil, ex-SDM, Dwarka; Vandana Tandon, member of governing body, CBSE and RK Sharma, president of Shiksha Bharati Educational Society were also given a warm welcome by school directors Hitesh Bhardwaj, Devinder Singh and Nishtha Bhardwaj.

The principal presented the annual report highlighting the achievements of the school and the guidance from the management. The chief guest felicitated the chairperson with the Iron Lady Samrasta Award which was conferred by the first vice president of Nepal justice Parmanand Jha for her efforts in the field of peace and harmony. The chairperson gave awards to 30 girl students for securing first position in CBSE Cluster Volleyball and Kabaddi. First position holders from Classes 1 to 12 were also given prizes.

The chief guest and the chairperson gave away the house championship trophy (Sr Wing). Best Boy, Best Girl, Best Dancer were also felicitated. The chairperson invited first position holders for a dinner party. Students from Classes 4 to 11 presented a dance drama Kalam.

More than 1,000 students participated in the programme. The chief guest appreciated the efforts of the management, staff, parents and students. He congratulated all the winners and participants. Vice principal Manisha Kaushal proposed the vote of thanks.