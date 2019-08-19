Focus on saving water at Somerville

delhi

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 12:28 IST

On the initiative of the district administration, Somerville School, Greater Noida, conducted a week-long campaign on water conservation.

The school undertook a variety of activities to sensitise students. On the first day students enacted a role play titled, “Water: the Big Deal!” The actors highlighted the water crisis in slum areas where people queue up from early in the morning just to fill a bucket of water. The skit brought to the forefront the water woes in the country. The students understood that each drop counts and they must not waste it. A PowerPoint presentation with animation, visuals and videos kept the students engrossed on the second day. The PowerPoint presentation by Archas Srivastava and Talin Kaul of Class 12 which provided statistical data from NITI Aayog was an eye-opener for the audience. They said 21 major cities of India are expected to run out of groundwater by 2020. The PowerPoint presentation also gave information on the traditional system of water conservation like Kuhls and Baolis. The students also gave an insight into rainwater harvesting and waste water treatment. It was an informative and enriching experience for the students. A mime presented by middle school students on water conservation was yet another way of emphasising the need to save water. A street play with the message “Bachao Bachao, Paani Bachao” made it evident that soon water crisis would affect everybody’s life. An inter-school mime competition was also organised on the premises to spread the message beyond the school. The event was graced by Thomas T Roy, superintendent and secretary treasurer, Lott Carey Baptist Mission in India; Abraham Mathew, manager, Somerville Schools; and Dr Mary Thomas, principal, Somerville School, Greater Noida and esteemed guest Dinesh Rana, principal, Kidsville School, Greater Noida.

The programme began with a hymn by the western music choir which was followed by the lighting of the lamp. Schools of Greater Noida and Noida participated in huge numbers showcasing the need to conserve water. The participants stressed on the need to be “water warriors.” The campaign ended with the prize distribution ceremony for inter-school mime competition. The first position was bagged by Holy Public School, Greater Noida, while DPS, Greater Noida and Somerville School, Greater Noida were adjudged the first and second runners-up respectively. The principal congratulated the participants and motivated the students to be water conscious. She also underscored the ways of being water savers at school and in their homes. The students were encouraged to spread the word in their family and neighbourhood. At the end, the staff and students at Somerville School, Greater Noida, made a commitment to conserve water.

