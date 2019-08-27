Guru Nanak Public School in Delhi, gets new council

delhi

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 11:13 IST

Guru Nanak Public School, Punjabi Bagh, organised an investiture ceremony for the newly elected members of the student council.

The event was presided over by school chairman S Gurinderpal Singh, manager S Kuldeep Singh Lyallpuri and finance secretary S Gurvinder Singh Sabharwal. Principal Reema Punj welcomed the distinguished gathering including parents. The students were administered oaths of responsibility, pinned badges and adorned with sashes. The student leaders were motivated to fulfil their duty and uphold the spirit of camaraderie. Students from the primary and middle segment were also given responsibilities. Simarpreet Kaur and Amardeep Singh of Class 12C were the new head girl and head boy. Poorva Malhotra (Class 11A) and Harpreet Singh (Class 11C) were the deputy head girl and boy. The principal exhorted them to perform their duties with diligence and carry forward the values endorsed by the school.

First Published: Aug 27, 2019 11:13 IST