Guruvani: ‘Challenges make life interesting’

Updated: Feb 03, 2020 16:00 IST

Anjali Kotnala, principal, Rukmini Devi Public School, Pitampura talked to HT Students’ Edition about a range of educational issues. Excerpts from the conversation:

What is the biggest professional challenge that you face in your role as a principal?

“Challenges are what make life interesting and overcoming them is what makes life meaningful.” Running a school efficiently is a challenge. A principal’s decisions are important for institutional performance. As a principal the biggest challenge is ensuring a high level of student achievement, building relationships with parents, students, teachers and staff. The challenge lies in making all the staff members, parents and students believe that they have the support, capacity and the resources necessary to implement the crucial changes in the curricula and the guidelines to adapt to the ever-evolving scenario of education, not only as an individual but also as a team working together towards a united goal.

Once a teacher always a teacher. Do you agree?

Absolutely! A teacher is a mentor, guide, confidante and inspirer, who simply taps and works on the capabilities and skills of the students to bring out the best in them. Thus, providing lifelong learning. A teacher within stays alive at every moment and so should it be because only then one can relate to the issues pertaining to the day-to-day functioning of an institution. When it comes to handling children, more than the teacher, I prefer to call them the facilitator. Every teacher should be a facilitator and ensure that learning happens.

Success has become an obsession with people of all ages nowadays. Comment.

True. I agree. In this fast-paced world, success has become synonymous with winning, leaving no space for under-achievement. Owing to this, people have forgotten to be content or joyous with the basics of life. However, that doesn’t mean I advocate failure. The key is to enjoy the experience irrespective of the outcome.

What in your view is Gen Next’s biggest strength? Which are the key areas of improvement?

In my view the biggest strength of Gen Next is technology. They must make the right use of it. As we are well aware that Artificial Intelligence is taking us in this fourth industrial revolution. Along with the robust technology, they need to stay grounded to be well rooted in the journey called life.

Given the diverse need of today’s youngsters what emphasis do you put on teacher’s training?

The main job of teaching is no longer to distribute facts or to teach the students using chalk and talk method but to help children learn how to use them by developing their abilities to think critically, solve problems and create knowledge that benefits both the student and society. The teachers have to be constantly updated with the current education system and technological advances too. Training programmes and workshops conducted play a vital role in enhancing teaching techniques and provide them with the innovative ways to channelise the energy of students and thereby making them reach the ladder of success.

With their vast experience and wisdom how can the elderly contribute to the student’s all round development and growth?

Experience and wisdom of the elderly is the cornerstone of any society. Even when the education scene is changing at a dynamic level, we can rely on their guidance and sagacious judgment where matters concerning the development and growth of the students arise. The first teacher of a child is his grandparents. They are a boon in society. They can teach important life lessons, such as being appreciative of the life they’ve lived, without regretting the hardships they went through because they recognise they wouldn’t have learned so many valuable lessons without them.

What according to you is the role of media in education?

The use of media in education enables the students to get more useful information, to connect with learning groups and other educational systems that make education convenient and conventional for optimum utilisation in today’s world. At the same time, it also enhances the classroom experience, making it more multidimensional and interesting.

Tell us about your leisure activities and how you spend time with family and friends?

I have been in this industry for many years. I’m lucky to have a supportive family, whose encouragement helped me to face challenges. After work it’s time for family. Together we spend quality time, chat, discuss about our good and bad moments of the day that charges us for the next day. As friends we stay connected and meet once in a month over lunch, high tea, and are there for each other in good and bad times.