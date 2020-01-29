Guruvani: Moral values play a vital role in life

delhi

Updated: Jan 29, 2020 16:55 IST

As the Principal, what is the biggest professional challenge in your current role ?

I face many challenges but I tackle them with utmost patience, courage and determination. There’s a very famous quote — “If you expect life to be easy, challenges will seem difficult. If you accept that challenges may occur, life will be easier.” Some of the biggest challenges I face everyday is to make students more disciplined, kind and generous by inculcating moral values and respect towards everyone. Also, the school is considered the second home of child. Thus, moral values hold significance in the development of children into balanced individuals. The second challenge is the evaluation of faculty. Recruiting an effective teacher is not that easy because she or he should possess the skills and qualities required to mould the students’ future.

Once a teacher, always a teacher. Do you agree?

Yes. Teachers are just like the candle that burns itself in order to illuminate the future of the next generation. Teachers play a crucial role in every sphere of life. Teaching is the only job where you find people respecting you till you are retired. Once you take up teaching, you are a teacher for life.

Success has become an obsession with people of all ages nowadays. Comment.

Yes indeed, success has become an obsession with people off all ages, be it a grade 1 child, grade 12 student or even people in the 40s or 50s, success has become an obsession for all. It gives them a taste of victory and everyone likes to win. Success is the pursuit of the fulfilment of one’s true potential. In my opinion, being obsessed with anything is not good at all for when you are obsessed, it only means that you’re willing to go to any limits and cross any boundaries to achieve it. There is nothing wrong with being obsessed with success but only if you have enough control over your senses to be able to discern what is wrong and what is right.

Given the needs of youngsters today, what emphasis do you put on teacher training?

Teacher learning is a continuous process that promotes their skills in teaching, mastering new knowledge, and in developing proficiency, which helps improve students’ learning. Modern society demands high quality teaching and learning from teachers. Without building awareness and equipping educators with the right tools, it will be tough to channel students in the right direction.

With their vast experience and wisdom, how can the elderly contribute to the all-round growth and development of students?

Our elders have a vast wealth of skills and experiences because they have lived through situations other cannot even imagine. Due to their vast experience and pool of knowledge, they are able to inculcate good morals and discipline in the students. Elders are a fundamental pillar in the education of our students. They transmit wisdom, and radiate tranquillity, affection and stability.

What, in your view, is the role of the media in education?

It helps students getting a great deal of information from the widespread mass media i.e. TV, radio, newspapers etc. With the help of modern technologies, the media can help ensure that the education being imparted is really comprehensive and not confined to the four walls of the classroom.

Tell us about your leisure activities and how you spend time with family and friends?

In my leisure time, I love planning new strategies for our school, reading books and listening to the speeches of motivational speakers.