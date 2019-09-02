JP International School in Greater Noida conducts a stimulating debate

delhi

The Cicero Club of JP International School, Greater Noida, organised an annual inter-school debate competition.

Among the prestigious participants were Lotus Valley, Samsara the Academy, Dronacharya School, Bharat Ram Global, Ryan’s International Greater Noida, Cambridge School Greater Noida and Oxford Green School.

The lamp was lit by school vice president Amit Saxena, senior school headmistress Jhumur Chakravorty and middle school headmistress Upma Singh. The judges were Father Sebastian, former principal of Jesus and Mary Convent School and director of an NGO group, KNEUS Health Care Centre and Sister Roseline Clara, BS principal Bethany Convent School Greater Noida.

Saxena advised youth to read newspapers regularly and informed them about the debate topics which revolved around economics, space war, secularism and intolerance. The result of round 1 was announced by principal Sister Roseline Clara, BS and the semi finalist who made it to second round were Ryan’s International, Bharat Ram Global School, Oxford Green School and Cambridge School Greater Noida. The third round was the final and judges round wherein the debaters of Ryan’s International, Oxford Green and Bharat Ram Global faced challenging questions. In his address, Father Sebastian advised students to look within instead of being critical and respect women. He announced the names of the winning teams. The first position was bagged by Ryan’s International School, Greater Noida and the runners up position were Oxford Green Public School Greater Noida. The competition culminated with a vote of thanks by the comperes Shreya DR and Sanskriti Srivastava.

